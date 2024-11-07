Xi Jinping congratulates Trump, calls for 'good way of getting along', handling differences





Last update: November 7, 2024, 11:53 AM IST Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Donald Trump, pleading for dialogue and communication to manage differences. Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President-elect Donald Trump (AP File Photo) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to US President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory and called for proper management of disputes and strengthening dialogue between the two countries. Xi's remarks came a day after Trump secured a return to the White House in a historic triumph over Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the Over Office race. What does Xi Jinping say about Sino-US relations? According to media reports, Xi has been pushing for the United States and China to expand mutually beneficial cooperation. I urge China and the United States to expand mutually beneficial cooperation,” Xi said. I call for finding the right way for China and the United States to get along in the new era. two countries should strengthen dialogue and communication,” he said. Xi stressed that China and the United States win in cooperation and lose in confrontation, and noted that a stable and lasting China-US relationship serves the common interests of the two countries and meets the aspirations of the international community. The Chinese president also expressed hope that China and the United States will uphold the principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly handle differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation. How will US-China relations fare under Trump 2.0? During his second term in the White House, Donald Trump could eliminate pharmaceutical manufacturing in China for the US market. It could attempt to acquire and protect key minerals needed for high-tech manufacturing, and will certainly continue to strengthen its goal of bringing manufacturing back to the United States, according to The Diplomat. Everything they sell in the US will have a tariff of around 25% until they stop drugs from entering. And let me tell you something, these drugs will stop so quickly it will make your head spin. Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump would also likely launch a witch hunt against anyone he considers to be a Chinese spy. This would not only bring the two economies closer to a possible state of decoupling, but also disrupt more crucial scientific research. News world Xi Jinping congratulates Trump, calls for 'good way of getting along', handling differences

