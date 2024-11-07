PTI's Zulfi Bukhari congratulates Donald Trump, expresses hope for 'redress of injustices' in Pakistan





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (left) speaks to supporters in Florida on November 6, 2024 and an undated image of PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari. Reuters/State media/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari on Wednesday congratulated Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for achieving victory against Democratic opponent Kamala Harris to become the 47th President of the United States, saying that he hopes that the billionaire will help put an end to the conflicts and redress the situation. injustices in the world and those committed in Pakistan.

“Many congratulations to President Trump, the Vice President and his entire team on behalf of the PTI, [its founder] Imran Khan,” Bukhari said after the Republican candidate's victory speech in Palm Beach, Florida, after US media projected him winning 277 electoral college votes to Harris' 222.

“It reminds us that in a democratic country, no matter how many false prosecutions a leader has and what state apparatus is used against him, they always win. [if there’s democracy]”, he added while emphasizing that Trump was elected on the basis of a mandate of peace and the economy.

“We hope that he [Trump] takes the United States toward peace and helps [bringing] peace in light of existing wars and conflicts […] and we also hope that he will also focus on the injustices in the world and those committed in Pakistan,” added Zulfi, who is also Khan's advisor on international affairs and has orchestrated a media campaign in the United Kingdom and an international campaign in support of the former incarcerated Prime Minister.

He also congratulates the United States on the successful elections and transition of power.

The PTI leaders' remarks come against the backdrop of Defense Minister Khawaja Asif's claims that the former ruling party was urging foreign powers to release and relocate its founder Khan, who has been behind bars since over a year now.

“They are telling foreign powers to influence Pakistan to release Imran Khan and send him to this or that country,” Asif said in an interview with a private news channel on Tuesday.

The federal minister's remarks come a week after around 20 British parliamentarians from across parties urged UK MP and Foreign Secretary David Lammy to call for the release of former Prime Minister Adiala, asking the government to engage with Islamabad on the subject. matter.

The letter was written by Kim Johnson, MP for Liverpool Riverside, at the request of Bukhari. It was signed by members of the Commons and Lords, from all parties.

Separately, more than 60 members of the US House of Representatives also wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, calling on him to use Washington's influence with the Pakistani government to secure the release of the incarcerated founder.

“We write to you today to urge you to use the United States' considerable influence with the Pakistani government to secure the release of political prisoners, including former Prime Minister Khan, and end widespread human rights abuses. 'man,' the lawmakers' letter said.

