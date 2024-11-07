Xi Jinping congratulates Trump, here's what he suggests to the president-elect to improve Sino-US relations India TV





Image source: AP/FILE Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory and called on China and the United States to find the right way to manage their differences by strengthening dialogue and communication. Trump won the US presidential election for a second term on Wednesday, in one of the most remarkable comebacks in US electoral history. Xi, in his congratulatory message to Trump, called on the two countries to strengthen dialogue and communication, properly handle differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, according to state media in the Chinese capital. I urge China and the United States to expand mutually beneficial cooperation,” Xi said. I call for finding the right way for China and the United States to get along in the new era, he said. he declared, adding that the two countries, the two main economies in the world, should strengthen dialogue and communication. As U.S. presidential election results came in Wednesday, pointing to a landslide victory for Trump, who pursued tough policies toward China during his first term, including imposing tariffs on more than $380 billion of dollars in Chinese exports to the United States, Beijing has reacted cautiously and said it respects the choice of the American people. Our policy towards the United States has been consistent, and we will continue to view and manage China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” said Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, media briefing here. She dismissed the question about Trump's campaign promise to sharply increase tariffs on Chinese imports, which were higher than during his first term. We don’t answer hypothetical questions,” she said. It is worth mentioning that Trump's return to the presidency of the United States for a second term after a four-year interval has increased Beijing's concerns, especially when China's economy is facing a serious slowdown, leading to a decline growth rate and the business environment, with job losses and increased unemployment. . In its flash editorial on Trump's re-election, state-run China Daily said his victory “could mark a new beginning in China-US relations if the opportunity that has been provided is not squandered.” The four The coming years will provide new opportunities for the next US administration to take into account the bigger picture of China-US relations and strengthen dialogue and communication with China in order to properly manage the differences that exist between the two largest economies of the world, ranging from the Taiwan issue to trade to the South China Sea,” the statement said. During his first term, Trump launched a trade war against China by imposing tariffs on more than $380 billion in Chinese imports in 2018-2019, claiming China was ripping off America. His successor, Joe Biden, kept the tariffs in place, reducing China's profits. During his campaign, Trump threatened to impose tariffs of more than 60% on Chinese imports, which last year were worth $427.2 billion. Sino-US relations have become strained due to a series of policies pursued by Trump, including blocking Chinese technology. He also blamed China for the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the virus emanated from a biological laboratory in Wuhan. Military relations between the two countries also remained strained under Trump's previous presidency. (With contributions from the agency) ALSO READ: Beijing reacts cautiously to Donald Trump's presidential victory and emphasizes “mutual respect” in relations between the United States and China

