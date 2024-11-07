PM Modi calls US President-elect Donald Trump and congratulates him on his victory









New Delhi [India]November 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with the President-elect of the United States of America, Donald Trump on November 6.

Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated Trump on his re-election as President of the United States of America as well as the success of the Republican Party in the Congress elections.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that Trump's spectacular and resounding victory reflected the American people's deep confidence in his leadership and vision.

Reflecting on the positive momentum of the India-US partnership during President Trump's first term, the Prime Minister recalled their memorable interactions, including the Howdy Modi event in Houston in September 2019 and the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad during President Trump's visit to India in February 2020. .

Both leaders reiterated the importance of the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States, for the benefit of the people of both countries as well as global peace and stability.

They reaffirmed their commitment to work together to further strengthen bilateral ties in technology, defense, energy, space and several other sectors.

Prime Minister Modi also shared details of his conversation with Donald Trump on social media platform X. I had a great conversation with my friend, the president @realDonaldTrumpcongratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely again to further strengthen India-US relations in technology, defense, energy, space and several other sectors. -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024 Prime Minister Modi congratulated Donald Trump soon after his victory in the presidential elections and said he looked forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States.

. “My heartfelt congratulations, my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen India's comprehensive global and strategic partnership and the United States, together, let us work for the welfare of our people and promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” Prime Minister Modi said in a message on X.

PM Modi and Donald Trump enjoy warm and friendly ties. The bonhomie between the two leaders saw the rapprochement of India and the United States on various global issues.

The two leaders held positive deliberations and met several times to strengthen India-US relations.

Trump received more than 270 electoral college votes, the threshold needed to win the presidency.

This will be only the second time a president has served two non-consecutive terms in the White House, the first in more than 100 years. Grover Cleveland served as non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had previously served as President of the United States from 2016 to 2020. (ANI)

