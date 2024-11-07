China's Xi urges US to get along while praising Trump





Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on his US presidential victory and urged the two countries to find the right path to understanding, as US tariffs threatened to return them to the days of war commercial years ago. Stable, healthy and lasting China-US relations serve the interests of both countries, Xi said on Thursday (Nov 7), adding that the international community would expect the two powers to respect each other (and) coexist peacefully. Xi also called for enhanced dialogue to properly manage differences. Relations hit a new low after clashes over issues ranging from trade and security to the future of Taiwan and the South China Sea, and only began to improve in November 2023 after that Xi and President Joe Biden met for four hours in California. Trump's victory could revive the problems of his first presidency, when he sparked a deadly trade war with the world's second-largest economy in 2018, while striking a truce just before the Covid-19 pandemic struck in January 2020. The Republican, who has pledged to pass high tariffs, won back the White House with a landslide victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in Tuesday's election and will take office in January. BT in your inbox Start and end each day with the latest news and analysis delivered straight to your inbox. Echoing Xi's call for stability, the Commerce Ministry said China is willing to jointly develop healthy economic and trade relations with the United States. China is ready to expand cooperation for the benefit of both countries, a ministry spokesperson said, when asked at a regular press conference about the prospect of an increase in US customs duties, leaving aside for any suggestion of potential retaliation. Xi's congratulatory message to Trump was more subdued than when Trump first won the election in November 2016. At the time, Xi called for greater progress in China-US relations from a new starting point, saying the two economies should shoulder responsibilities in areas such as global peace and stability, global development and prosperity. Yet in an editorial published Wednesday, state-run China Daily described Trump's second presidency as a potential new beginning in Sino-U.S. relations, if the opportunity provided is not squandered. US policies and misconceptions towards China have posed challenges to relations, the statement said. A pragmatic approach to bilateral relations is essential to confront the complexities of global challenges, he adds. The Biden administration has not dismantled Trump's trade policies and has continued to target China's state-driven industrial practices. In September, he imposed steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, such as 100% duties on electric vehicles, 50% on solar cells, and 25% on steel, aluminum, electric vehicle batteries and key minerals, in a bid to protect Chinese imports. strategic American industries. But Trump's threat to impose 60% tariffs on U.S. imports of Chinese goods poses major risks to China's growth. These measures would be much higher than the 7.5 to 25 percent levied during his first term, and would come at a much more vulnerable time for the Chinese economy, as it struggles with a sharp downturn in real estate, the debt burden of local governments and weak domestic demand. REUTERS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/international/chinas-xi-urges-us-get-along-he-congratulates-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos