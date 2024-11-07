Erdogan says North ready to adopt new Turkish alphabet

Connect with us

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday evening the north is ready to move to the new common Turkish alphabet.

Addressing the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, he said the new alphabet would unify the Turkic world and called on all OTS members to switch from their current alphabet to new.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are ready in this regard. It would be appropriate if Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan took the lead in switching to the new alphabet, he said.

Plans for a common Turkish alphabet have been suggested since the collapse of the Soviet Union. in the early 1990s, with Azerbaijan briefly adopting an earlier form of the common Turkish alphabet in December 1991.

However, the country then reformed its alphabet a year later and has used its own alphabet ever since, with minor differences.

The initiative to introduce a common Turkish alphabet then gained momentum this year at a meeting of the World Common Turkish Alphabet Commission in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, where consensus was reached on a alphabet of 34 letters.

The alphabet contains the 29 letters used in Turkish since Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's reforms in 1928, plus five others.

However, not everyone in the north was won over by Erdogan's insistence that the north is ready for transition, with the Turkish Cypriot mayor of Nicosia, Mehmet Harmanci, issuing a sarcastic response over the social networks.

It is a relief to know that we are ready for this, and education scientists and linguists will surely now receive the reward for all the academic studies they have been carrying out for days and months, he said. begin.

He added that this beautifully planned and programmed development of the education sector of this country excites us all. Of course, the answer to this question will be: are we removing letters from the alphabet, Did you, enemies of the state, have difficulty adding five new letters? You are great!

Teachers' union Ktoeos was also not amused by Erdogan's announcement, lashing out at the North's government's insistence that it is a sovereign and equal state.

Where are you, you who claim to be a sovereign and equal State? Your hat has fallen off and you are bald again! Stop chewing this sentence like gum. You are neither equal, nor sovereign, nor independent, nor free, the union began.

He then asked: Have you heard that you approved participation in a project that even your Minister of Education was not aware of? You do not need to be aware of this, you can continue your democracy game or play the parliament speaker game, briefly referring to the current crisis regarding the functioning of the northern parliament.

Once again, it's revealed that half of this island is occupied by lower managers and it's all just a play performed by puppets.. It has once again been brought to the attention of society that policies in all political, economic, cultural, social, educational and health areas are made by the top management and implemented by the puppets they appoint here, indicates the text.

Once again we have seen who is the creator of this swamp system, created on the basis of fraud, corruption, illegality, bribery and favoritism, and who has planned to remove the political will of the Turkish Cypriots and bring them to the point of extinction!

