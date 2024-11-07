India and Modi are beautiful, says US President-elect Donald Trump | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to US President-elect Donald Trump and once again congratulated him on his victory in the presidential election. According to sources, the two leaders claimed to work together for world peace. A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Donald Trump

During the conversation, President-elect Trump said that the whole world loves Prime Minister Modi, adding that India is a beautiful country and Prime Minister Modi is a magnificent man.

LIVE coverage of US election results

President-elect Trump told Prime Minister Modi that he considers him and India a true friend. He said Prime Minister Modi was one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi, in a congratulatory message to Trump, said, “My heartiest congratulations, my friend @realDonaldTrump, on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen it. the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, let us work for the well-being of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.

The prime minister also shared photos of himself and Trump when the latter was president of the United States.

Donald Trump wins the race for the White House

Donald Trump defied the odds to win the race for the White House, defeating Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris in a high-stakes presidential race. With a victory in Wisconsin, Trump secured the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency. Vote counting is underway in Michigan, Arizona and Alaska.

Republicans have taken control of the US Senate and are fighting to maintain their majority in the House of Representatives, which would allow the party to fully seize power in Congress, alongside President-elect Donald Trump in the White House.

While speaking to a crowd of supporters in Florida, Trump called the results a powerful and unprecedented mandate for Republicans. He called the Senate rout unbelievable. And he praised House Speaker Mike Johnson, who left his own party in Louisiana to join Trump.