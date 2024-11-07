Babies are a reason to be grateful to Boris Johnson given low fertility rates





Baby births are one area where the nation can be grateful to Boris Johnson after the fertility rate in England and Wales fell to a new record last year, Parliament has been told. Former Labor minister Lord Foulkes of Cumnock drew laughter at his pointed suggestion, given the former prime minister's growing family, who has been a divisive figure both in and out of power. Mr Johnson, 60, now has eight children, although he has often concealed when asked exactly how many. He and his current wife Carrie have two boys and a girl. Mr Johnson is also known for having four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and one child, born in 2009, following an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre. The feet of a newborn (Andrew Matthews/PA) In response, Treasury Minister Lord Livermore said: “I sympathize with his arguments, but I find it hard to sympathize with the man on anything. While fertility rates in England and Wales have been falling overall since 2010, the rate has fallen to 1.44 children per woman in 2023, which the Office for National Statistics says is the highest value low since records began in 1938. Some experts have suggested that influencing factors could include economic uncertainty linked to the cost of living crisis, difficulties finding a partner as well as the increasing number of people deciding not to have children. In 2023, the number of live births (591,072) in England and Wales fell to its lowest level since 1977, when there were 569,259.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jerseyeveningpost.com/morenews/uknews/2024/11/06/babies-one-reason-to-be-grateful-to-boris-johnson-given-low-fertility-rate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos