Trump's return: uncertain prospects for Pakistan





ISLAMABAD:

When Donald Trump first won the election in November 2016, he was quick to jump on the secure line and speak to then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The transcript of the Trump-Nawaz conversation released by the prime minister's office was unprecedented and contrary to the Republican leader's stance on Pakistan during his election campaign. To the surprise of many, Trump described Pakistan as a “great country.”

This is the same Trump who, during his campaign rallies, questioned Pakistan's role in the fight against terrorism and also discussed the country's nuclear weapons program.

But it was Trump being Trump, whose unconventional leadership style results in unpredictable policies.

One of the reasons Trump didn't even wait for the official oath to speak to Nawaz was because tens of thousands of American troops stationed in Afghanistan were stuck in an unwinnable war. Trump, who has spoken out against foreign wars and called the invasion of Afghanistan a mistake, wanted to withdraw all of his military as soon as possible. But this would not have been possible without the help of Pakistan.

However, Trump kept his election promise by cutting off all military and civilian aid to Pakistan, even though that aid had already declined from Washington.

He nevertheless requested Pakistan's help in reaching an agreement on Afghanistan to spare the United States some mercy. It was then that he directly addressed the then Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan was quick to seize this opportunity, as Afghanistan has often been the driving force behind ties with the United States.

True to his unconventional style of governance, Trump opened a direct channel of communication with Imran Khan. Of course, these contacts were facilitated by Senator Lindsey Graham, a close aide to Trump, who was a great admirer of Imran.

Direct communication between Pakistan and the White House led Trump to invite Imran Khan to visit Washington. People within the American establishment were not in favor of granting this honor to Pakistan even before the Afghan deal was yet concluded.

Trump, however, followed up on his invitation and welcomed Imran, calling him a “great friend.” They then both met on several other occasions. But these exchanges did not bring any substantial change in Pakistan-US relations.

When Joe Biden ascended to the White House in 2020, he did not even bother to pay a courtesy call on the Pakistani prime minister, reinforcing the perception that Washington no longer considered Islamabad its top policy priority foreign. The subsequent withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in August 2021 further diminished Pakistan's importance in the eyes of Washington.

Between 2016 and today, a lot has changed. Today, the world is far more unstable than during Trump’s first term as president. There is an ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which Europe considers an existential threat. Next, a crisis is brewing in the Middle East. Israel continues its genocidal policy in Gaza, the West Bank and now Lebanon.

In this context, what does Trump's electoral victory mean for Pakistan? Foreign policy experts believe that despite the optimism from the Tehreek-e-Insaf camp, the fact remains that the Trump administration has many other issues to resolve and Pakistan does not appear to be on the list of priorities.

Imran's supporters celebrate his victory, hoping he will secure the release of his “good friend”.

“I wouldn't rule out some tweets or other public references to Khan's plight,” Michael Kugelman, a Washington-based South Asia expert, told the Express Tribune hours after Trump won the polls.

“If his administration is led to believe, as PTI supporters fervently hope, that the Biden administration bears some responsibility for Khan's situation, he may well be happy to give voice to that “But the idea of ​​Trump acting as Khan's lawyer and trying to help him – that seems completely irrelevant to me,” he added.

He added: “This greatly overstates the importance Trump attributes to Khan. Not to mention, Trump is not known for letting considerations of rights and democracy in other countries guide his foreign policy.”

Trump's victory could pose serious foreign and economic policy challenges for Pakistan, some experts say. For example, Trump has promised to increase tariffs on Chinese goods, which could trigger a new trade war, with a negative impact on the global economy.

The new president could also target President Xi's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), of which Pakistan is a part. Given that Trump often addresses such complex issues directly; his administration could push Pakistan to maintain its distance from China.

Trump previously warned he would not let International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts pay off China's debt. Some experts fear that Washington will use the influence of the IMF to put pressure on Pakistan against China.

“If Trump recognizes a window of opportunity with Pakistan and China, given that their relations face some tensions related to Chinese security concerns, his administration may well try to take advantage of it,” Kugelman noted.

He said that when Trump was president, his administration made a big speech to attract investments to Pakistan to counter CPEC. But Trump may prefer to focus these energies in other spaces, in countries with less close ties to Beijing, he noted.

“Not to mention, Trump has this unpredictability factor. He could very well decide to extend an olive branch to Beijing and try to reach a deal,” Kugelman argued.

As for the overall relationship, he was of the view that Trump would not adopt some of the avenues used by the Biden administration, such as cooperation on climate change.

“Trade may be a possibility, but like the Biden administration, it may not be comfortable with expanding trade cooperation until there is more guidance “The fight against terrorism may offer some openings, but he will probably not want to gradually return to the market the security aid he froze at the start of his first term.” he declared.

“Overall, I would expect continuity with the Biden approach: efforts will be made to continue a cordial but limited partnership, guided by the more narrowly defined interests that have marked the US approach to Pakistan since the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. according to Kugelman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2508012/trumps-return-uncertain-prospects-for-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos