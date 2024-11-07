Imran Khan remembers his friendly ties with Donald Trump: PTI leader





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said party founder Imran Khan expressed excitement over Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US presidential election, a reported ARY News.

Speaking on ARY News show Off The Record, the PTI leader said the former prime minister hoped that bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States would improve under the incoming Trump administration.

While he [Imran Khan] did not discuss his release from prison, he said that the negativity that prevailed under the regime [Joe] The Biden administration will end now. Khan said he had good and friendly relations with Trump as prime minister, the PTI chief added.

According to Ali Muhammad Khan, the PTI founder revealed that he received calls from former US President Donald Trump during his tenure as prime minister, where they discussed a range of issues including bilateral relations and trade issues.

Khan said Trump had a positive attitude towards Pakistan and relations between the two countries were improving, the PTI chief said.

However, Ali Muhammad Khan said the former ruling party did not pin hopes on President-elect Donald Trump to pave the way for the release of Imran Khan.

At least things will now be neutral because the Donald Lu and figure issues have created negativity as the current administration played a role in regime change in Pakistan, the PTI leader claimed.

Previously, former President Dr Arif Alvi wrote a letter to Trump after his victory in the 2024 US elections.

You have been a good friend to Pakistan and on behalf of Imran Khan. I send you our best wishes to continue your excellent efforts towards world peace, Alvi said.

It is worth mentioning here that former Republican President Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election with 277 electoral votes, Fox News said in its report.

Her Democratic rival Kamala Harris won 226 electoral votes, according to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-reminisces-friendly-ties-with-donald-trump-pti-leader/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos