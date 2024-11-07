Celebrating Donald Trump's victory in West Palm Beach





From the start of the evening, the feeling was that the assembled crowd, drinking wine at a cash bar and eating spring rolls, was ready to welcome Trump as the winner, whatever the outcome. There was a sense of being prepared for the worst, given what they had seen their candidate endure. On my way to the event, I ran into Joel Tenney, a pastor I had met ten months ago at a church in Iowa, where he was captain of the Trump caucus. After almost a year of volunteering for Trump, Tenney was here as a special guest, wearing a black MAGA hat. At this point, Trump was leading in Georgia and North Carolina, and Tenney and his wife were in very good spirits. Still, they wanted to talk about how they were sure they were victims of voter fraud in previous elections. She gave us Sharpies because she knew we were Republicans, Tenney's wife said, of a poll worker. Tenney added: “The machines are made in Germany. And Hillary interfered with Bernie Sanders. As things began to look safer for Trump, Tenney told me, I can finally sleep again.

The night before, on my way to Palm Beach, I saw a sign saying Democrats had killed democracy. But there was little other visible evidence that an election that many described as a referendum on democracy was about to take place. At a trivia night held around the Colony Hotel pool, guests dressed in patterned Dolce & Gabbana split into teams to compete on questions such as How many pieces of candy corn are produced by year?

On Election Day, I saw Rod Blagojevich in warm-up gear having coffee at the nearby Hilton. He was one of those MAGA characters who appeared everywhere during the campaign: at the check-in counter at my hotel in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention; at the recent rally at Madison Square Garden, where he entered with Sarah Palin. Rudy Giuliani was another such figure; That morning in Palm Beach, he had driven to Trump's polling place in a blue Mercedes convertible that he had been ordered to relinquish as part of a defamation settlement. (Rudy, are you afraid of being homeless? someone asked him, as he hung out in front of Trump's neighborhood. I'm not worried about anything, he said.) On one In some ways, the looming question of the day was whether the Rudys and Rods would soon recede from the public consciousness and slide into obsolescence and defend an exiled ex-president, or emerge as legitimate figures at the center of our policy, forgiven of all wrongdoing. I asked myself the same question when I saw Kristi Noem in a polka dot dress having dinner at the Hilton before attending the watch party.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, as states projected Trump's victory, I kept hearing that his motorcade was about to leave Mar-a-Lago and head to the convention hall. Karoline Leavitt, the campaign's press secretary, told one of the reporters working for Decision Desk headquarters that they should just call North Carolina and Georgia for Trump so everyone can lie down earlier. David Sacks and Marco Rubio showed up; Mike Johnson had watched the election results with his voters in Louisiana and decided to fly to Florida. Earlier in the day, Trump advanced theories of massive CHEATING; now his feed had gone silent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/dispatch/donald-trumps-west-palm-beach-victory-celebration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos