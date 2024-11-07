Donald Trump Presidency US-India Relations – Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi's bromance means what it means for US-India relations

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday, September 17, he received an unusual overture from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Trump unilaterally announced that he would meet Prime Minister Modi during his visit to the United States for the Quad Summit. Although the meeting ultimately did not take place, it highlighted the importance the closeness of their relationship despite their turbulent history.

The camaraderie between the two leaders was on display Wednesday as PM Modi became one of the first leaders to congratulate “my friend” Trump on his historic victory in the presidential elections. The post was accompanied by photos of the two leaders holding hands at rallies in Gujarat and Texas during Trump's first term.

This message was quickly followed by a phone call, during which Trump told Prime Minister Modi that “he considers him and India a true friend.” Trump also said that “the whole world loves” Prime Minister Modi and that he was a “magnificent man.” A few weeks ago, Trump called Prime Minister Modi a “total killer”.

Donald Trump (left) and Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi in 2020 (AFP)

Political pundits were quick to point out that Trump's first calls after his victory were to Prime Minister Modi, Israel's Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia's Mohd Bin Salman, not to any of the member countries of NATO.

“US-India relations may experience some difficulties (mainly on trade) with Trump's return to power, but their chemistry and political and ideological convergences will be a stabilizer,” said Michael Kugelman, a political expert at the South Asia.

WHAT DOES TRUMP AS US PRESIDENT MEAN FOR INDIA-US TIES?

The exchange between Prime Minister Modi and Trump is seen as a positive development, reminiscent of the Republican first term, when bilateral relations flourished between India and the United States, leading to the strengthening of their defense partnership. It also saves India from having to deal with a relatively unknown person like Kamala Harris, especially at a time when the Khalistani issue has become an irritant in India-US relations.

With the current US administration spitting fire over the alleged assassination plot against Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India hopes that the US will give less importance to the matter as Trump takes power.

Under Trump and Modi, New Delhi and Washington had common positions on several issues.

Narendra Modi shakes hands with Donald Trump's wife Melania in Ahmedabad in 2020 (AFP)

Like Trump's first term, India is also hoping for the Republican's support in its fight against global terrorism and to keep adversaries like Pakistan in check. India hopes that the Trump 2.0 administration will adopt a similar approach towards Pakistan.

India will not forget how the first Trump administration suspended $300 million in aid to Pakistan. The US had also designated Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Additionally, Trump's pledge to bring peace to the Middle East and Ukraine also aligns with Prime Minister Modi's stance that “this is not an era of war.” “I'm not going to start wars, I'm going to stop them…for four years we haven't had any wars,” Trump said in his victory speech.

EXPECT STRENGTHENING MILITARY TIES

However, the main focus will be on military ties and shipping existing defense deals at a time when India is looking to Russia to meet its demands. The Biden administration has repeatedly publicly expressed concerns about India's engagement with Russia in the military and technological domains.

During his first term, Trump ensured that obstacles to defense cooperation with India were removed and signed a key agreement that gave New Delhi access to sensitive communications equipment and US encrypted defense technologies.

Trump's efforts also led to rebirth of the Quada strategic forum including India, the United States, Japan and Australia. The move was seen as a counterbalance to China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

This decision was beneficial for India, in the context of border conflict with China at Doklam. As tensions between India and China have eased following the resolution of the four-year border standoff in Latin America and the Caribbean, New Delhi can expect strong US support if tensions flare again.

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi attend “Hey, Modi!” » rally in Houston, Texas, in 2019. (AFP)

Bumps in trade and immigration?

However, a “protectionist” Trump in the White House could impact India. question of trade and immigration. Trump, who made “America First” the cornerstone of his campaign, called India a “great abuser” in trade relations with the United States. He also promised to respond by imposing retaliatory tariffs on Indian exports.

India will also be aware of how the H-1B visa denial rate increased from 6% in 2016 to 24% in 2018 under the first Trump regime, making it difficult for IT professionals to obtain US non-immigrant work visas. It remains to be seen how India will negotiate with Trump 2.0 on these delicate issues.