From “Hi, Modi” to “Namaste Trump”: a strong bond between the American leader and the Indian Prime Minister | Latest news India





November 06, 2024 at 5:47 p.m. IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump on his historic victory in the US presidential election. The relationship between Donald Trump, who will become the 47th president of the United States after winning Wednesday's US election, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been characterized by strong diplomatic relations, strategic cooperation and evident personal warmth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was among the first world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump on his historic election victory, adding that he looked forward to working with the electoral frontrunner. Congratulations to my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory, Modi wrote on social media platform X. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration. Together, let us work for the welfare of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity, Modi said. Why the relationship between Prime Minister Modi and Donald Trump is strong: Shared strategic interests: The leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump have prioritized strengthening defense and security ties, particularly in the fight against terrorism and in the face of regional threats, such as those posed by Pakistan. Their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific has led to closer cooperation, particularly regarding China's growing influence. This aligned vision has deepened their collaboration in the areas of defense and security, including joint military exercises and India's role in the Quad alliance. Personal relationships and public displays of friendship: Modi and Trump had a personal connection, demonstrated by their public interactions at large-scale events like “Hey, Modi! » in 2019 and “Namaste Trump!” in 2020. These events showed their mutual admiration and helped strengthen diplomatic relations between the two leaders. Their camaraderie was widely seen as a reflection of a strong personal bond, contributing to the overall strength of bilateral ties. 3. Economic and commercial commitment: Despite difficulties, such as disagreements over tariffs, the two leaders have worked to strengthen their economic relations. Trump's America First policy pushed for fairer trade, while Modi sought to balance India's interests with those of the United States. This shared desire to improve trade relations, alongside India's growing economic strength, has helped maintain strong ties between the two countries. 4. Health initiatives: During the Covid-19 pandemic, their partnership expanded to health initiatives, with India supplying hydroxychloroquine to the United States. Later, America supported India's response to the pandemic. Get current updates on… See more

