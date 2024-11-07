US Special Prosecutor to End Criminal Prosecution Against Donald Trump | US elections 2024





Special prosecutors will close their criminal cases against Donald Trump before he takes office, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, after his resounding victory over Kamala Harris meant they would not proceed with a trial.

This decision reflects the reality that the files will not be completed until Inauguration Day. Once the former president returns to the White House, the Office of Special Counsel will be prohibited from pursuing further criminal actions under Justice Department policy.

The Justice Department has long known that if Trump won, criminal cases involving Trump's withholding of classified documents and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election would be over because Trump's attorney general would likely drop the charges.

But it is also a preemptive measure to ensure that Trump cannot order the firing of special counsel Jack Smith, as he has pledged to do if he takes office and Smith remains in office. functions.

This possibility had been appreciated by Trump's close associates and advisers, who privately imagined that Trump would order Smith removed and that his team should leave his office in Washington.

The Ministry of Justice is still studying ways to close the cases, which are at different stages and are complex. In particular, the ministry does not want the classified documents case, which was rejected and currently under appeal, to remain uncontested.

Failure to appeal the dismissal of the classified documents case on the grounds that the special counsel himself was illegally appointed could set a problematic precedent and hamper the department's ability to use special counsel at the future.

Trump launched his 2022 presidential campaign under the veil of a looming special prosecutor investigation. That investigation examined Trump's withholding of national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago club following his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

He has repeatedly told supporters at rallies and in public statements that he is running for his literal freedom, urging voters to return him to the presidency, in part because the accusations would only go away if he was re-elected.

For months, Trump's overall legal strategy was to delay criminal cases until after Tuesday's election. His hope was that if he won, he could appoint a loyalist attorney general who would simply drop the charges.

He failed to delay his New York criminal case related to his efforts to influence the outcome of the 2016 election through an illegal hush money scheme, which resulted in his conviction on 34 counts of charge. But his conviction did little to change things politically.

The special counsels' decision to preemptively end the two federal cases comes as Trump's former attorney general, William Barr, urged federal and state prosecutors in a statement to end their prosecution of Trump.

The American people have delivered their verdict on President Trump and decisively chosen him to lead the country for the next four years. They chose him to lead us with full knowledge of the complaints brought against him by prosecutors across the country, Barr wrote.

The Attorney General and all prosecutors in the state should do the right thing and help the country move forward by dismissing the charges.

Read more about the Guardians' coverage of the 2024 US elections

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/06/special-counsel-trump-criminal-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos