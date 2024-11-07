Brian Cox does exactly zero to hide his true feelings for Boris Johnson during Channel 4's election coverage





Brian Cox and Boris Johnson Channel 4 Brian Cox did little to hide his contempt for Boris Johnson as they shared a panel during Channel 4's coverage of the US election. THE Succession The actor was a guest panelist during Channel 4's coverage of the election results on Tuesday evening, alongside the former Prime Minister, Stormy Daniels and news anchors Krishnan Guru-Murthy And Emily Maitlis. Over the course of the evening, viewers quickly realized that Cox seemed less than impressed most of the time when Johnson and Donald Trump spoke, much to their amusement. Oh my God, I loved Brian Cox (the actor) in the Channel 4 election coverage. The contempt on his face when Boris spoke! And Brian did nothing but state facts his entire time on the show. Highlight of the coverage so far. pic.twitter.com/Mk17TaC9ka Jessi D (@JessiGinFox) November 5, 2024 Brian Cox let out a big sigh as Boris Johnson spoke. 10/10. PaDAN PaDAN (@Daneeeboy) November 5, 2024 Brian Cox absolutely does not hide his contempt for Boris Johnson on C4. Cool stuff. N (@Greekbluenose) November 5, 2024 In recent years, Cox has been one of Trump's most vocal criticseven admitting in April that he would be willing to stop living in the United States if the former president returned to the White House. Before the results of this year's election were in, the Emmy winner gave an impassioned speech about Trump on Channel 4, calling him a monster. This is the most crucial election there has been in my lifetime, the Scottish artist began. And we have to make sure he doesn't get in. Because he's a monster, he really is. He's crazy, he's crazy, he wants to be a dictator. It's all so clear what he's talking about, I don't know why the American people don't listen to him clearly, some Americans clearly do. are I listen to it, but a lot of them don't. I think he lost it, frankly,” Cox added. I think he is deeply mentally unstable. And I think he's been doing it for a while. This is not a man who should be president of the United States. Absolutely not. He's not reliable, he's a convicted felon. Cox has also criticized Johnson in the past, at one point even channeling his Succession character in a video message calling the former prime minister a compulsive liar: LEARN MORE:

