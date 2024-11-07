How Donald Trump conquered men.





In 1992, voters sent a record number of women to Congress, leading the media and political scientists to dub the year the Year of the Woman.

When the final votes are counted in the 2024 election, we might have a new way to refer to the 2024 election: the year of the man.

President-elect Donald Trump won by 10 points this year, according to early exit polls, a result that could change once the final votes are tallied. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, appears to be up 10 points among women, but if exit polls are correct, she has lost ground among women compared to Joe Biden's 2020 results. Exit polls also suggest a rightward shift for Latino men. By garnering male votes and retaining a slim majority of white women, Trump was able to overcome his weaknesses facing a larger number of female voters and build a commanding lead, allowing him to decisively seize the presidency.

Exit polls are notoriously unreliable, and it will likely be several days before we have a clear idea of ​​whether Trump won. But there’s no denying that Trump tailored his campaign to appeal to men. Trump spent the months leading up to Election Day engaging in intense outreach to male voters, appearing on podcasts and doing interviews with influential media figures like Joe Rogan, Logan Paul and Theo Von. He presents himself as a strong leader, capable of restoring the nation to its lost glory, by bringing it back, in other words, to a time when men were incontestably at the top of the social hierarchy. After a man attempted to assassinate the former president at a rally this summer in Pennsylvania, Trump stood defiantly with his face bloodied and his fist raised in the air, projecting a air of strength hailed as emblematic. Throughout the campaign, Trump displayed the aggressiveness that has defined his life on the public stage, relentlessly attacking his Democratic opposition, the media and anyone he deemed insufficiently supportive.

Trump specifically sought to bring young men of all races and men without a college education to the polls. It was a risky strategy, because the voters Trump sought have always been among the hardest to mobilize. But by appealing to them, Trump hoped to achieve another victory similar to that of 2016, when he beat the men by 11 points. In 2020, Biden managed to defeat Trump in part by erasing his large advantage among male voters. This year, it seems, Trump has won men back.

There are many reasons why male voters have been dissatisfied in recent years and might have been receptive to his messages. Inflation has made the cost of living painful for millions after the pandemic. Men lag behind women in education. Their wages stagnate or decline as women's wages rise and fewer men work. They're struggling with an epidemic of loneliness that doesn't seem to affect women in the same way. Feminism has become mainstream, making some men feel like they are not as valued.

What lessons should women learn from this election? Polls leading up to the election showed a huge gender gap, with women favoring Harris by double digits and men favoring Trump by a tie. Since 1980, female voters have favored Democrats and, in general, they have registered and voted in greater numbers than men.

Trump's struggles with women were largely of his own creation. As a candidate in 2016, several women accused him of sexual assault and he was filmed bragging about sexual assault. This was not enough to dissuade voters from electing him. As president, he appointed Supreme Court justices who helped overturn federally protected abortion rights. Today, abortion is banned in more than 20 states, some of which do not make exceptions for victims of rape and incest. Last year, Trump was found legally responsible for rape. He has repeatedly criticized women he dislikes, including Harris and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, in crude, sexist and vulgar terms. In the days leading up to the election, recordings of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein calling Trump his closest friend were made public.

None of this was enough to convince voters not to give him another chance at the nation's most important office. It appears his winning coalition included white women, a majority of whom voted for him in 2024, according to exit polls, just as they did four years ago.

For a very real moment, it seemed that women voters, as a broader multiracial group, might help send a Democrat to the White House, as they did in 2020.

Ultimately, that wasn't enough. American voters have now twice chosen Trump over eminently qualified women.

The last time Trump won, women took to the streets in a historic protest. In the next election cycle, the United States elected more women to Congress than ever before. It helped pave the way for a new generation of women leaders, including the six women who ran for president as Democrats in 2020. It's possible it could happen again.

Ultimately, it will take several more days to count the final votes and understand their meaning. But one conclusion seems obvious. Donald Trump ran a campaign aimed at dissatisfied men. It worked.

