US Stocks Hit Record High and Investors Dump Bonds After Donald Trump Wins





Wall Street stocks hit a record high and investors dumped bonds as Donald Trump's historic US election victory sent markets around the world racing to price in a new regime of tariffs and cuts of taxes.

The dollar saw its biggest rise in two years, rising against the euro, yen and pound on Wednesday, as traders returned to so-called Trump trades in hopes that the president-elect's plans would boost stocks, increase inflation and reduce interest rates. pace of interest rate cuts.

As bond prices fell, yields on 30-year bonds rose to 4.67 percent, up 0.16 percentage points on the day, for their biggest rise in two years.

The gut feeling is that Trump is good for stocks and bad for bonds, and the market hasn't disappointed on that score, said Jerry Cudzil, TCW's senior fixed-income portfolio manager.

The higher yields helped the U.S. Treasury drum up strong demand for its sale of $25 billion in new 30-year bonds on Wednesday, but added more than $1 billion to the total interest it will have to pay on the new tickets compared to Tuesday's cost.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, rose 1.6 percent, its biggest one-day gain since September 2022. Sterling was down 1.2 percent cent against the greenback at $1.29, while the euro fell 1.8 percent. cent to $1.073.

Trump is coming back, said Francesco Pesole, currency strategist at ING. It appears markets are pricing in a clear victory, or close to it, he added, referring to a so-called red wave scenario in which Republicans also emerge with control of both houses of Congress. Such an outcome would further strengthen the dollar's strength, he said.

US stocks hit a record high, with the S&P 500 index climbing 2.5 percent, its best day in two years, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3 percent.

Businesses expected to thrive under Trump have surged. Tesla roared almost 15% on a bet that its chief executive, prominent Trump supporter Elon Musk, would benefit, while banks jumped on the hope of lighter regulation. Goldman Sachs added 13 percent.

In another sign of bullish sentiment, the Vix, Wall Street's measure of expected stock price volatility, fell to 16, its lowest level since late September.

The Russell 2000 index, which serves as a benchmark for small-cap U.S. stocks, jumped 5.8 percent as investors bet that faster growth in the U.S. economy would benefit a broader range of sectors at beyond highly valued technological stocks.

A red sweep, in which Republicans take the House, Senate and White House, could create a high-octane U.S. economy that sends global stocks higher over the next year as Profits would increase and margins would remain high, said Samy Chaar, Lombard's chief economist. Odier.



However, European stocks fell, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index closing 0.5 percent lower as the outlook darkened for the region's exporters. In bond markets, the German 10-year yield remained stable at 2.39 percent even as the US 10-year Treasury yield rose 0.15 percentage points to 4.43 percent, its highest level since July. Yields move inversely to prices.

European growth, which was probably hit initially, could deteriorate if a trade war materializes and if the [European Central Bank] it may be necessary to deviate from the [Federal Reserve] as a result, said Robert Dishner, senior portfolio manager at asset manager Neuberger Berman.

Commodity prices fell as investors predicted the tariffs would hurt global growth. Copper prices were 4 percent lower in London, at $9,350 per tonne.

America First means commodities come next, said Francisco Blanch, a commodities strategist at Bank of America.



Bitcoin added more than 10 percent to $76,499, a new record high. Trump has positioned himself as the pro-cryptocurrency candidate, pledging to make the United States the world's bitcoin superpower.

The yen, meanwhile, weakened 1.9 percent to 154.60 per US dollar. The sharp fall in the yen led to a rally in Japan's export-oriented stock market, with the Topix closing 1.9 percent higher.

Chinese markets fell. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.2 percent, dragged down by mainland Chinese companies. The offshore renminbi, for which the People's Bank of China does not set a daily fixing rate, weakened 1.3 percent against the dollar, while its domestic equivalent fell 1 percent.

Currencies seen as proxies for China due to their exposure to its economy also weakened, with the Australian dollar losing 0.9 percent to $0.658.

Trump's tariffs…if he goes ahead, could cause enormous pain, said Ray Attrill, global co-head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

Additional reporting by Emma Dunkley and Alan Livsey

