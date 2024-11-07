Trudeau congratulates Trump on victory and parties discuss Canada-U.S. partnership





“The two leaders discussed the enduring and fruitful partnership between Canada and the United States,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. The statement said one of the topics discussed was the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal, which Trump and Trudeau successfully concluded during Trump's first term. Furthermore, they expressed a common interest in secure and reliable supply chains and in combating unfair trade practices in the global economy. The leaders also discussed North American security and agreed to maintain close contact. CNN recalls that Trudeau and Trump had a complicated relationship. In 2019, the Canadian prime minister appeared in a viral video, discussing Trump with Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron and Mark Rutte, who were then leaders of the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands. Trump then called Trudeau two-faced. Additionally, on the night of November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported having a telephone conversation with Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader stressed that their discussion was excellent and that they reached agreements, including maintaining close dialogue and developing cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

