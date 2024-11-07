PM Modi, US President-elect Trump pledge to strengthen bilateral ties in phone call: MEA – Kashmir Observer





Archive photo New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Donald Trump have “reaffirmed their commitment” to working together to further strengthen bilateral ties across a range of sectors, the MEA said on Thursday. In a statement during Modi's telephonic conversation with Trump a day ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said the prime minister highlighted that the US leader's “spectacular and resounding victory” in the elections reflected the “deep confidence” of Americans. people in his leadership and vision. Modi warmly congratulated him on his “re-election as President of the United States of America as well as the success of the Republican Party in the Congressional elections”, the statement said. “They reaffirmed their commitment to work together to further strengthen bilateral ties in technology, defense, energy, space and several other sectors,” the statement said. Prime Minister Modi had published on X on Wednesday evening that he had a “good conversation” with his “friend” Trump. The MEA, in its statement, shared some of the broader points from their telephonic conversation. The two leaders reiterated the importance of the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States for “the benefit of the people of both countries as well as global peace and stability”, the statement said. The MEA statement added: “Reflecting on the positive dynamics of the India-US partnership during President Trump's first term, the Prime Minister recalled their memorable interactions, including the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in September 2019 and the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad. during President Trump's visit to India in February 2020.” In a remarkable political comeback, Trump, 78, won the race for the White House to become the 47th president of the United States, defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Trump had previously served as the 45th president of the United States, following his first victory in the 2016 election. Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Register now Be part of quality journalism Producing quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work and, despite all the difficulties, we always succeed. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories and expose injustices that can change lives. Today, more people than ever read Kashmir Observer, but only a handful pay while advertising revenues fall rapidly. ACT NOW CLICK FOR MORE DETAILS

