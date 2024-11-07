Erdoan joins EU leaders in Budapest as Trump returns to power





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan joined European leaders for the European Political Community summit in Budapest on Thursday to discuss international security and migration, as well as the challenges posed by Donald Trump's return to the White House. Erdoan was due to speak at a summit session in the Hungarian capital, which brought together EU leaders, as well as Britain, NATO chief Mark Rutte and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On the agenda: Europe's security challenges, first and foremost the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but also the war in Gaza and growing tensions in the Middle East, migration, global trade and security economic, all questions highlighted by the prospect of a second disruptive Trump presidency. Erdoan and European leaders have widely congratulated Trump, but face uncertainty over US support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, US commitment to the NATO military alliance and the prospect of customs duties on their exports to the United States. Adding to the uncertainty over the Budapest rallies, Germany's three-party government collapsed on Wednesday evening when Chancellor Olaf Scholz fired his finance minister and paved the way for a general election. Some officials are also worried about the summit plans of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been criticized by his EU peers for trips to Moscow and Georgia, seen as increasingly pro-Russian, during the presidency of the EU of his country. Orban is a Trump ally who enthusiastically applauded his re-election on Wednesday. Analysts say the chances of a united European message towards the United States look increasingly slim, but a senior European diplomat told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the bloc is prepared for all scenarios and has the strength to transmit a common message. “ EU officials hope the outcome of the European leaders' dinner will be a common position congratulating Trump and emphasizing the importance of good US-EU relations, while emphasizing that the EU has its own agenda and its desire to stick to global trade rules. Leaders could return to the subject for further discussion when they meet in Brussels in December, another senior EU official said. Turkish accession Erdoan, who has cultivated a cordial relationship with Trump in sharp contrast to distant ties with the Biden administration, was expected to deliver a speech, likely touching on topics including Ukraine, Israel's war on Gaza, the fight against terrorism and the accession of Trkiyes to the EU, long blocked. . Turkey's president skipped last year's summit in Spain after Ankara's main ally Azerbaijan rejected a stipulation that Erdoan attend alongside EU Council chief Michel, French president Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. But Trkiye returned to the European fold over the summer, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attending the informal meeting of European foreign ministers after five years to open channels of dialogue. Trkiye has been an official EU candidate since 1999 and launched accession negotiations in 2005. However, the process has been hampered by a series of obstacles, particularly the blocs' divergent views on the southern tip. east of the continent. The EU enthusiastically engaged in dialogue with Trkiye over migrants and refugees, a headache for the bloc, and signed a deal in 2016 to ease flows from the country. On the other hand, Trkiyes' membership efforts have been blocked by countries siding with Greece and Greek Cypriots, who, at times, have openly opposed Ankara's ambitions. Brussels also often brings up the issue of human rights in the process, despite Trkiyes' denial of its poor human rights record, as cited in numerous reports presented to the bloc by rapporteurs. Erdoan also held bilateral meetings, including with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The two men discussed relations between Trkiye and the EU, as well as Israeli attacks on Gaza.

