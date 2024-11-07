Donald Trump won the presidential election and will return to the White House





Former President Donald Trump speaks during his penultimate campaign rally the day before the 2024 elections in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, November 4.

Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump will return to the White House, according to an Associated Press race call.

Trump won the key states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, with a combined 29 electoral votes to clinch the 270 needed to win the presidency. As of 5:34 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Trump had a total of 277 electoral votes.

Before the race was called for Wisconsin, and before the Associated Press called the race in his favor, Trump spoke at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he stood alongside his family and staff and spoke to a crowd of people. supporters.

We overcame obstacles that no one thought possible, Trump said.

Every day I will fight for you and with every breath of my body I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, secure, prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be America's golden age, he said.

We're going to help our country heal, help our country heal, Trump said.

Trump said he won the popular vote, but those results have not been fully tabulated.

He will return to the White House after falsely claiming the 2020 election was rigged and fueling the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He is also the first convicted felon to win the White House.

Republicans say Trump won the election for one simple reason. Voters felt they were better off four years ago than they are today.

Voters have very short memories, said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who helped run Sen. Marco Rubio's presidential campaign in 2016. And while I think everyone is dismayed by what happened on January 6, They are also dismayed by what they have to pay for eggs today. . People think about inflation every day when they buy gas or go to the grocery store.

The former reality TV star and real estate mogul has weathered crisis after crisis, each career ending for most politicians. But he maintained strong, unwavering support among his base and convinced just enough Americans to send him back to the White House.

The results were a blow not only to Vice President Harris, but also to the legacy of President Biden, whose administration was grappling with border issues, high inflation and growing uncertainty around the world.

