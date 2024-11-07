Trump told Indian PM in post-victory call – Firstpost

Politics
Donald Trump, during his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his victory in the 2024 US presidential election, described the Indian leader as a magnificent man and said “the whole world loves Modi”.
Prime Minister Modi was one of the first leaders to call out Trump after his victory in the 2024 US elections against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday (November 6).
“The whole world loves Modi”
A report of PTI quoted official sources, privy to the call between the two leaders, as saying that during the conversation, Trump had specifically mentioned that the whole world loves Modi.
He also described India as a beautiful country and Prime Minister Modi as a magnificent man, they said.
Trump also said he considered Prime Minister Modi and India a true friend, noting that the Indian leader had been one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory, the sources added.
Modi calls Trump to congratulate him on his 'spectacular' victory
On Wednesday, shortly after the US presidential election results showed Trump's lead over Harris in the race for the White House, Prime Minister Modi called US President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his “spectacular victory” .
During his conversation, Prime Minister Modi said he looks forward to working with Trump again to further strengthen India-US relations in the areas of technology, defence, energy, space and other sectors.
The sources said Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Trump for his Republican Party's performance in the US Congress elections. The two leaders also affirmed that they would work together for world peace.
“Looking forward to working closely together again”
After the conversation, Prime Minister Modi shared a message on Looking forward to working closely again to further strengthen India-US relations in technology, defense, energy, space and several other sectors.
I had a great conversation with my friend, the president @realDonaldTrumpcongratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely again to further strengthen India-US relations in technology, defense, energy, space and several other sectors.
-Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024
As Trump headed towards victory, Prime Minister Modi congratulated him earlier in the day on his “historic victory in the presidential election and said he looked forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the global partnership and global strategic relationship between India and the United States.
“Together, let us work for the welfare of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi said.
The Indian Prime Minister also shared photos of his previous meetings with Trump, President of the United States from 2016 to 2020.
Congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY
-Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024
Before the elections in October this year, Trump had hailed Prime Minister Modi as “the kindest human being”, saying the Indian leader was “a friend of mine”.
The comment was made by Trump in response to a question asked during the Flagrant podcast.
“Modi is a friend of mine. He's great Before him, they replaced them every year. It's very unstable. He came. He's a friend of mine. But from the outside it looks like he's your dad. He's the nicest, but he's a total killer, Trump said.
Trump had also recalled Prime Minister Modis' visit to Houston in 2019 for the 'Howdy Modi' event, saying: It was magnificent. It's like 80,000 people are going crazy. We were walking
The 'Howdy Modi' event was followed by Trump's 2020 visit to India, where he was hosted by the 'Namaste Trump rally, organized by PM Modi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with around 1,00,000 people attending the event in a cricket stadium.
With contributions from PTI.
