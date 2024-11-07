Will Donald Trump be able to run again in 2028? The US Constitution says no – NBC4 Washington





Donald Trump will return to the Oval Office four years after losing his re-election battle to President Joe Biden.

Trump, who became the 45th US president with his 2016 election victory over Hillary Clinton, will become the 47th US president after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 race, according to NBC News predictions. He will become the second president in American history to serve non-consecutive terms, joining Grover Cleveland.

The 78-year-old president-elect will begin his second presidential term in January, but is there a chance he will win a third term?

Here's why the US Constitution says no.

Could Donald Trump run for president in 2028?

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits a president from serving more than two terms.

Since Trump will serve his second term in the next four years, he will not be allowed to hold the position again once his term ends.

Former President Donald Trump will return to the White House for a second term.

What is the 22nd Amendment?

The 22nd Amendment prohibits anyone who has been elected president twice from being re-elected. It was adopted by Congress on March 21, 1947 and ratified on February 27, 1951.

Here is the 22nd Amendment in its entirety, as written in the U.S. Constitution:

Section 1.

No person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President or acted as President for more than two years of a term for which another person was elected President will not be elected. to the President's office more than once. But this section shall not apply to any person holding the office of President when such section has been proposed by Congress, and shall not prevent any person who may hold the office of President, or act as President , during the period in which this article becomes operative while holding the office of President or acting as President for the remainder of that term.

Section 2

This article shall be inoperative unless it shall have been ratified as an amendment to the Constitution by the legislatures of three-fourths of the several States within a period of seven years from the date of its submission to the States by Congress .

Could Donald Trump have run for president in 2028 if he had lost the 2024 election?

If Harris had won the 2024 election, Trump could have run again in 2028 because he would have only served one presidential term before that election.

Has a president ever served more than two terms?

Franklin D. Roosevelt is the only American president to serve more than two terms.

FDR won elections in 1932 and 1936 before breaking precedent and running again in 1940. He won a third term in 1940, then a fourth term by winning the 1944 election.

The 32nd president served in office from March 4, 1933 until his death on April 12, 1945.

Congress passed the 22nd Amendment two years after Roosevelt's death, and it took effect for the 1952 election, which Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower won over Democrat Adlai Stevenson.

