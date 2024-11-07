Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears as he struggles for Trump's speech | Television and radio | Showbiz and television





Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel had tears in his eyes as he said Donald Trump's victory was “a terrible night for everyone” except “Vladimir Putin.” Trump victoriously addressed the nation, delivering his victory speech to a crowd of supporters feverishly chanting his name at a venue in West Palm Beach, Florida. He beat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris by a wider-than-expected margin, following polls that suggested she had a 1 percent lead over him. Furious Kimmel, who participated in a skit showing him packing to leave the country, said the choice had been between a prosecutor – former prosecutor Harris – and a criminal. During a dramatic on-stage confrontation, he then accused the United States of “choosing the criminal.” Kimmel could barely contain his emotion as he declaimed: “It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants who keep this country going, for health care , for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for freedom of expression. It was a terrible night for the poor, for the middle class, for the elderly who depend on social security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for truth, for democracy and decency. Then, in a final twist, he punctuated his remarks by adding: “It was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him. And guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him too – You don’t realize it yet.”

Kimmel began his speech by saying that even though he had racked his brain for 17 hours beforehand, he was so excited by the news that he couldn't think of anything to say. “More than half of this country voted for the criminal who plans to pardon his crimes. I guess this election was not rigged,” he stormed. He was referring to Trump's conviction on 34 counts related to “hush money” he allegedly paid to an adult film star to cover up a past sexual relationship. Voters were concerned about reports that he tried to manipulate the outcome of the 2016 election, which he won, by covering up his relationship with Stormy Daniels.

He was convicted after allegedly “falsifying business records” to conceal a 130,000 “hush money” payment. “The people voted and this is the choice we made. In January, Donald Trump became president and it's sad, he won,” Kimmel said. That doesn't mean we give up, but it also doesn't mean we storm the Capitol because we don't like the outcome. He added that Trump would not be eligible to run for president again in 2028 – but that it would be his second term in the role following his previous success in 2016.

