The Elon Musk effect: how Donald Trump benefited from the support of billionaires | US elections 2024





When Donald Trump declared his stunning victory as the results of the US presidential election came in, he reserved special praise for the man who helped catapult him back to the nation's highest office.

A star is born, Elon, he said in a speech in West Palm Beach, Florida, referring to his biggest ally in the presidential race: the billionaire owner of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter), Elon Musk.

Musk has indeed played an outsized role in Trump's comeback, not only pumping millions of dollars into Trump's campaign but also serving as a political advisor and promoter, effectively turning his social media platform -speaker of Make America Great Again (MAGA).

The future looks fantastic, Musk posted on X as it became clear that Trump would return to the White House.

The future is going to be fantastic pic.twitter.com/I46tFsHxs3

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

The billionaires' star could indeed rise very high under Trump, who previously suggested his ally could become cost-cutting secretary in his cabinet. Experts have warned that Musk, whose Space X already wields influence as a major government defense contractor, could end up regulating regulators.

As the dust settles, here's everything you need to know about how the world's richest man contributed to one of the craziest political comebacks in history. How did Musk leverage his money and influence to put Trump back in power, and why?

How much did Musk give to the Trump campaign?

Let's be clear, billionaires have played a more important role than ever in the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns. Microsoft's Bill Gates and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg have both endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. But it was Elon Musk's multifaceted support for Trump that really made the difference.

Musk has donated about $132 million to Trump and other Republicans in the run-up to the 2024 election, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) last month in its latest disclosures before Election Day.

Two of the largest donations, $43.6 million and $75 million, went directly to Trump's campaign machine, including the America PAC (Political Action Committee) created by Musk himself.

Controversially, Musk launched a cash giveaway in key states, offering registered voters who agreed to sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which protect free speech and the right to freedom, respectively. to keep and bear arms, the possibility of voting. earn $1 million per day.

We're going to award $1 million randomly to people who signed the petition, every day, between now and the election, Musk said at an Oct. 19 campaign event.

The move was challenged in a Pennsylvania court after the U.S. Department of Justice warned the group could violate election laws, which prohibit paying people to register to vote. However, judges ruled Monday that the operation could proceed after Musk's lawyers argued that the winners were selected spokespeople and not chosen at random.

Now, Musk is being sued in a class-action lawsuit by voters who claim he convinced them to sign the petition under the false pretense that they had a chance of winning the $1 million. The complaint was filed Tuesday by Arizona resident Jacqueline McAferty, who also accused Musk of using the giveaway to collect valuable personal data and drive traffic to X.

FEC filings also show that Musk donated $10 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, a PAC whose mandate is to protect and expand the Republican majority in the Senate, potentially helping Republicans regain control of the Senate in this election.

Musk also allegedly made other unreported donations to Republicans.

How was X deployed as a MAGA spokesperson?

As strange as it may seem today, Elon Musk was once seen as a liberal and champion of renewable energy who claimed to have voted for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. This image has changed since 2022, following his purchase of the social network Twitter, now renamed X.

After pledging to make Twitter a politically neutral forum, Musk fired employees charged with monitoring misinformation. It also reinstated more than 62,000 suspended accounts, including white nationalist and neo-Nazi accounts accused of spreading hate speech and conspiracy theories.

Crucially, it also reversed the ban on Trump's account, which the platform had shut down after the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol, which many claim Trump encouraged.

By the time the election came around, critics said that X had effectively become an unofficial platform for the MAGA wing of the Republican Party. The owner himself has been accused of fanboying Trump and spreading misinformation among his 200 million followers, his influence amplified by the X algorithm.

One example was the promotion of a doctored video of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, which contained a fake voiceover saying: I was selected because I am the ultimate diversity hire. Musk reposted the video in July with the words “This is amazing and a laughing emoji,” garnering an additional 136 million views for something that was not flagged as a parody.

Misinformation about illegal foreigners voting in elections also circulated on prison, a fine and possible expulsion, was negligible.

A conspiracy theory that Democrats were importing illegal immigrants and giving them amnesty to expand their voting base in the upcoming election was also allowed to circulate on X and amplified by Musk himself. Start America would then become a deep blue, one-party socialist state, he said in an article in October.

Democrats have imported massive numbers of illegal immigrants into swing states. Triple-digit increases over the last 4 years!

Their STATED plan is to give them citizenship as soon as possible, thereby turning all swing states into Dems.

America would then become a deep blue, one-party socialist state. https://t.co/zxVmmR0GqO

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2024

After Trump's televised debate against Harris in September, during which he repeated the false claim that Haitian immigrants in an Ohio town were eating cats and dogs, Musk reposted a meme of a cat holding a sign saying Kamala hates me with a laughing emoji.

Despite his stated commitment to free speech, Musk has deleted some reporting, such as an article by journalist Ken Klippenstein, which detailed the weaknesses of Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, allegedly obtained from of documents disclosed. Although the journalist's account was later reinstated, links to the article were blocked.

A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in March of this year confirmed the platform's growing popularity among Republican supporters, showing that 53 percent thought it was good for democracy, about triple the 17 percent who had responded in the same way in 2021.

Why did Musk align with Trump?

A powerful merger of their fans has energized the alliance between Trump and Musk.

It wasn't that long ago that there was no love lost between the two men. In 2022, Trump called Musk a foolish artist for allegedly lying about his support for the 2016 election. Musk responded on Twitter, saying it was time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset.

Two years later, the tech mogul stood alongside Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wearing a black MAGA hat.

Elon Musk, pictured at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has become one of Trump's most prominent supporters. [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Musk's rightward shift is sometimes attributed to the government-mandated shutdown of his Tesla factories during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, he reopened a factory in Fremont, California, declaring himself ready for arrest, taking a stand against bureaucratic corruption.

His shift to the right has since manifested itself in his dealings with anti-regulation leaders such as Argentine President Javier Milei. Musk has also become closer to international right-wing leaders such as Italy's Giorgia Meloni, India's Narendra Modi and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, various US media outlets, such as Vanity Fair and the Washington Post, have pointed to a deeper motivation, triggered by one of his children's decision to come out as transgender in 2022, cutting ties with Musk and changing his name from family in Wilson. Claiming in an interview with Jordan Peterson that he had been induced to forgo their medical treatment, Musk announced his crusade against the waking mind virus.

In 2021, Musk moved Tesla's headquarters from Palo Alto, California, in Silicon Valley, to Austin, Texas, similarly changing his residence from California to Texas. In July of this year, Musk announced that he would move SpaceX and

How did Musk help Trump reach young men?

Observers say Musk and Trump, who both present themselves as rule-breaking, out-of-the-mainstream alpha males, appear to have tapped into a widespread sense of male frustration in America, derived in part from the #MeToo movement and backlash feminist against toxic masculinity. which leads some men to feel stigmatized and marginalized.

Writing in the New York Times last month, John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, called Trump's game for the young male vote a master class in bro whispering. The bro vote hunt appears to have paid off, with a recent Harvard youth poll revealing that 35 percent of men ages 18 to 24 surveyed expressed support for Trump, up 5 percent from a previous poll. 2020 survey.

It’s a sensibility that has found expression in so-called brother podcasts such as the Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan endorsed Trump on Monday after interviewing Musk. The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn't for him, we'd be screwed. He makes what I think is the most compelling argument you will ever hear in favor of Trump, and I agree with him every step of the way, Rogan said on X.

The message clearly resonated.

Two days later, Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2024/11/7/the-elon-musk-effect-how-donald-trump-gained-from-billionaires-support The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos