What did PM Modi and Donald Trump talk about after the US election result? MEA shares details | Latest news India

November 07, 2024 at 4:49 p.m. IST

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trump on his victory in the US elections, highlighting the importance of the India-US strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his magnificent victory in the US elections. India's MEA spokesperson, during his weekly briefing, shared details of the call between the two leaders and also indicated that they respected the mandate issued by the Americans.

Narendra Modi, during the call, recalled the memorable interactions during Donald Trump's first term. (PTI)
“India is celebrating this expression of the people’s mandate,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told the media.

“Prime Minister Modi spoke with Donald Trump. We look forward to working closely with him. During the call, the two leaders discussed that India and the United States would work for the well-being of the people, as well as for global peace and prosperity,” Jaiswal said.

The leaders reiterated the importance of the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States for the benefit of both countries as well as global peace and stability.

Modi-Trump friendship

Modi also recalled their memorable interactions during Trump's first term, including the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston and the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad. The two leaders have a history of friendship, with Modi posting on X that he had a “great conversation” with his “friend” Trump.

Prime Minister Modi had published on X on Wednesday evening that he had had a “great conversation” with his “friend” Trump.

Congratulations to my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory, Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In a remarkable political comeback, Trump, 78, won the race for the White House to become the 47th president of the United States, defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Trump had previously served as the 45th president of the United States, following his first victory in the 2016 election.

Donald Trump is set to begin his term as the 47th President of the United States on January 25.

Trump becomes the first US president to return to the White House for a non-consecutive term after a century. He lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Harris has served as vice president since January 2021.

