Imran and Bushra trial in £190m case enters 'final phase' – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the $190 million corruption case has reached its final stages, with an accountability court ready to record their testimonies tomorrow (Friday).

Real estate developer Malik Riaz and his son Ahmed Ali Riaz, also involved in this case, were declared offenders after fleeing at the start of the investigation.

Auditor General Nasir Javed Rana on Wednesday ordered Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi to record their statements under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before formally concluding the trial.

With 35 witnesses cross-examined, defense attorneys for Mr. Khan and Bushra Bibi concluded their arguments, heightening anticipation for the testimony to come. Defense lawyers Zaheer Abbas and Usman Gul thoroughly cross-examined the witnesses, bringing the case to its legal final stages.

The audit court is expected to record their testimonies tomorrow

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution refrained from presenting further evidence, signaling the end of the evidentiary phase.

Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi will respond to the evidence against them under Section 342, allowing them to clarify their positions. The court will provide a questionnaire tomorrow to guide their statements.

During Wednesday's hearing, Mr Khan appeared in court. Bushra Bibi, who was released on bail in the case, also joined the proceedings.

The reference to NAB accuses Mr Khan's office of approving a confidential deal in 2019, allowing 190 million seized by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) and returned to Pakistan to be redirected to Malik Riaz.

The office alleges that Mr. Khan and Bushra Bibi received billions of rupees and hundreds of kanals of land from Bahria Town in exchange for legalizing the funds.

Several members of Mr Khan's office testified in court that they were kept in the dark about the details of Malik Riaz's transaction.

Published in Dawn, November 7, 2024

