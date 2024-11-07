With Trump's election victory, China prepares for increased tensions in the United States DW 07/11/2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election and expressed hope that the two sides can “find the right path to get along in the new era.”

Xi called for enhanced dialogue between the two powers to properly handle disputes and said the international community would expect them to “respect each other (and) coexist peacefully.”

The rivalry between the United States and China has intensified since Trump was first elected in 2016. With Trump returning to the White House, experts say tensions between the two sides could further escalate in the years to come.

“Even though Trump may be less inclined toward military conflict, he is very wary of China in other areas, even harboring a degree of hostility,” said Chong Ja Ian, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.

Such hostility is expected to be particularly evident in the US-China trade wars, as analysts warn of potential “shocks” caused by Trump's economic policies.

“There are likely to be big changes in the way the United States engages with the rest of the world, including perhaps first and foremost with China,” said Ilaria Mazzocco, deputy chair director of Administration for Chinese Business and Economy at the Center for Strategic and Economics. International Studies (CSIS).

Beijing prepares for broader economic “decoupling” from the United States

If Trump keeps his campaign promises, Beijing could face a significant challenge: 60% tariffs on all Chinese exports to the United States.

The move could further destabilize China's already fragile economy, which is currently grappling with rising youth unemployment, a sluggish property market and public debt problems.

An analytical report released earlier this year by Swiss bank UBS said a 60% tariff on Chinese imports could reduce China's projected economic expansion by up to 2.5 percentage points, or half of the country's growth target of 5%.

Mazzocco said that although current US President Joe Biden's economic and trade policies towards China are also tough, Trump's approach risks further escalating tensions and affecting large swaths of the world. 'economy.

“While the Biden administration has focused heavily on certain strategic technologies, Trump is likely to express broader concerns about the U.S. economy and, I think, a much greater willingness to promote decoupling in broader areas. large parts of the economy,” she told DW.

Chong said Beijing understands it could face relatively “hostile” U.S. policies under Trump's leadership and is more “on guard.”

Mazzocco pointed out that Beijing has already shown signs of retaliating against US trade restrictions by imposing new tariffs on some US industries. China has also tried to diversify its markets to make its economy “more resilient to shocks”, she said.

An opportunity for China to seduce European countries?

In the diplomatic arena, Trump's consistent advocacy of the “America First” policy is seen as a trend toward “isolationism” in international relations and away from intervention in conflicts such as the war between Russia and Ukraine.

That leaves U.S. allies stuck between China and the United States, observers say.

Ali Wyne, senior analyst of US-China affairs at the International Crisis Group, believes this could be seen as an opportunity for China “to weaken the set of Eurasian alliances and partnerships that the Biden administration has committed to reinvigorating.”

Chong also pointed out that in Trump's current advisory team, which includes potential candidates for the future government, there are voices suggesting that the United States should “abandon Europe and protect Asia,” which which means focusing American resources on Asia and letting Europe chart its own course.

But given the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and recent tariff disputes over Chinese-made electric vehicles, most EU member states may remain skeptical about establishing closer ties with the China.

Guarantee the protection of Taiwan?

Taiwan, a democratic, self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own territory, remains one of the major disagreements in U.S.-China relations.

The United States, as Taiwan's most important ally, continued to support the island with arms sales even days before the presidential election, a move seen by Beijing as a provocation.

During the US election campaign, Trump made several controversial statements regarding Taiwan.

He criticized Taipei for eliminating almost the entire U.S. chip sector and suggested the island should pay a “protection fee” to the United States in exchange for strategic support.

“Because he (Trump) has a businessman personality, he may tend to treat most issues as a bargaining chip,” Wen Liu, a researcher at Academia Sinica, told DW. Taiwan which closely followed several elections in the United States.

“So an important concept is that even if he is anti-China or wants to compete with China, that doesn’t necessarily mean he will protect Taiwan.”

Besides the president, the US Congress will also play a major role in shaping Taiwan policy. With a Republican-controlled Congress, Taiwan could face more U.S. pressure to increase its defense budget to show its resolve to defend itself.

Liu said that while it is a necessary step for Taiwan, adjusting defense budgets while the United States is under Republican leadership could intensify the sense of suspicion that already exists on the island. with regard to Washington's commitment to militarily support Taiwan.

“If it appears that the government is doing this to please the United States, I think at least more than half of Taiwan's people might not accept it, and it might even increase resistance to reform of the defense,” Liu said.

