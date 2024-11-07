No justification for blocking Trkiye's EU candidacy: Erdoan





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said there was no justification for hindering Trkiye's EU accession process, as he said the country's full membership is essential for peace and security of the bloc, as he addressed the fifth summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in the Hungarian capital Budapest on Thursday. “There is no reasonable justification for blocking the EU accession process of a candidate country like Trkiye, which has long made a significant contribution to the prosperity and security of Europe,” said the president. He went on to highlight the challenges and consequences of the war in Ukraine, saying that the continuation of the war leaves less and less room for diplomacy. The president said he conveyed Ankara's “messages to open diplomatic space” in separate meetings with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in recent weeks. European leaders are attending the fifth EPC summit to discuss global issues, including Ukraine and the Middle East. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban chairs the meeting, during which participants will also discuss irregular migration and issues related to Europe's economic security. Erdoan met with several leaders on the sidelines of the summit. During his meeting with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, Erdoan discussed Turkey-EU relations and Israeli attacks on Palestine. “The meeting focused on relations between Trkiye and the European Union and Israel's attacks on Palestine,” wrote the Presidential Directorate of Communications on X. “A stronger EU-Trkiye partnership will benefit our common region. We can defend peace, prosperity and security beyond borders,” Von der Leyen wrote on benefits not only at the diplomatic level but also for the inhabitants of the two regions. During his meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Erdoan said the two countries continue to strive to strengthen cooperation initiatives in the areas of increasing trade volume, defense industry , green and digital transformations and energy. The president told Schoof that Trkiye is striving to become a full member of the European Union and that relaunching the accession process and updating the customs union would also benefit the bloc. He went on to emphasize that Ankara is also striving to establish permanent peace in the world, including in Ukraine, Palestine and Lebanon, and said international cooperation is necessary to end Israeli aggression. .

The Sabah Daily News Bulletin Keep up to date with what's happening in Türkiye, its region and the world.

SUBSCRIBE ME You can unsubscribe at any time. By registering, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/eu-affairs/no-justification-for-blocking-turkiyes-eu-accession-bid-erdogan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos