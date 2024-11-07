Why did so many Latino and Hispanic voters help bring Donald Trump back to power?





Latino (Latin American immigrants and their descendants) and Hispanic (people whose heritage originates in Spanish-speaking countries) voters contributed significantly to Donald Trump's resounding victory over Kamala Harris in the US presidential election.

Overall, Trump increased his share of the Latino vote to 45% nationally, a substantial increase from 32% in his 2020 loss to Joe Biden.

About 53% of voters in this group supported Harris, compared to about 60% who voted for Biden in 2020. The shift is an exceptional political feat for the Republican nominee, especially given Trump's difficult and often antagonistic relationship with Latino and Hispanic communities. .

So why did so many Latino and Hispanic voters support Trump?

Nightmares and dreams

It may seem illogical that Trump has increased his support among Latino and Hispanic voters, given his anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies, his threat of mass deportations of illegal immigrants, and his racist remarks often blatant.

However, politics is not a domain of pure reason. Emotion and narrative also play a role.

Trump's rise among Latino and Hispanic voters dates back to nightmares and dreams that are never far from voters' minds.

Many of these voters have left behind the nightmare of poverty in their home countries. Their dreams are rooted in traditional (mostly male) stories about prosperity in the land of the free.

President Donald Trump, center, participates in a roundtable discussion with Latin American leaders. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Love, insults and slander

Trump has bragged about his love for Latinos and Hispanics. However, his actions essentially refute his words.

When Trump launched his first presidential campaign in 2015, he called Mexicans rapists who were bringing drugs and crime into the United States.

He said this problem was coming from all of South America and Latin America.

He also promised to build a very large wall on the southern border of the United States, for which Mexico was supposed to pay, to stop undocumented immigrants.

In the third and final presidential debate of 2016, he called Latino and Hispanic men, without any nuance or evidence, bad men who constantly smuggle drugs into the United States.

During its first term, the Trump administration then implemented policies that particularly harmed Latino and Hispanic communities.

These included a zero-tolerance approach to illegal immigration, which separated parents from their children.

In November 2023, he argued that this was an effective deterrent, raising expectations that the policy could return if he was re-elected.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump claimed that immigrants were poisoning the blood of the United States.

He again pledged to crack down on immigration, promising the mass expulsion of some 11 million undocumented people.

At a Trump rally a week ago, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe later compared Puerto Rico to a floating island filled with garbage. Trump told ABC News he did not hear the remark and did not dare denounce it.

The rainbow of Latino-Hispanic pluralism

Why would Latino and Hispanic voters support a candidate who has so frankly shown contempt for them?

A recent Siena poll for the New York Times provides some clues.

More than 40% of these Latino and Hispanic voters supported Trump's promise to continue building a wall along the Mexican border and his deportation plans.

About 63% said they don't feel like he's talking about me when Trump talks about immigration.

Many Latino and Hispanic voters don't feel like he's talking about me when Trump talks about immigration. EPA/ALLISON DINNER

Latino and Hispanic voters are often lumped together as a distinct ethnic and cultural group in U.S. political surveys.

For example, they oppose white, black or Asian voters.

Latinos and Hispanics, however, are diverse in terms of national origin, social class, ethnic characteristics, and gender. It is not a monolith, but rather a rainbow.

There were 62.5 million Latinos and Hispanics living in the United States in 2021, approximately 19% of the total population.

An estimated 36.2 million people were eligible to vote this year, representing 15% of potential voters.

Latinos and Hispanics also make up a significant share of voters in swing states like Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Their great diversity of origins, however, underlines why grouping them into a uniform block is erroneous.

As of 2021, the five largest populations in the United States by national origin were:

Mexicans (37.2 million) Puerto Ricans (5.8 million) Salvadorans (2.5 million) Dominicans (2.4 million) Cubans (2.4 million).

The experience of immigration and life in the United States is different for each of these groups. Their response to political campaigns would also be different.

The myth of comrade Kamala

It is too early to say with certainty what drove voting habits in each community. But we can make some hypotheses.

Trump, for example, falsely portrayed Harris as a committed communist, as in this post on X (which has garnered over 81 million views):

For Latino immigrants coming from countries under authoritarian regimes, such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, this message brings back memories of the situation they fled.

I will provide the best future for Puerto Ricans and Hispanic Americans. Kamala will bring you poverty and crime, Trump told supporters at a recent rally.

Playing on fears of a communist system under Harris was probably a successful strategy. Left-wing regimes in many countries of Latin American origin are seen as a threat to their economic security.

Kamala, evil woman

Gender also played a major role in Trump's victory. Trump appealed to young men, who fear women's gains in equality. Latino and Hispanic men were no exception.

A viral campaign video showed Trump dancing to the famous salsa theme, Juliana. The lyrics were changed, however, simply describing Harris as mala (evil).

A September NBC poll showed a wide gender gap between Trump and Harris voters. While women supported Democrats 58% to 37%, men supported Republicans 52% to 40%.

This also happened specifically among Latinos in elections. According to Associated Press exit polls, 47% of Latino men supported Trump in the election, compared to 38% of Latino women.

Trump has tapped into ideals of masculinity and hierarchy that, while not exclusive to Latino and Hispanic men, support the promise of a return to traditional gender patterns.

Many men are unhappy about losing their former privileges. They expressed nostalgia for stereotypical masculine traits (and corresponding female submissiveness) in surveys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/why-did-so-many-latino-and-hispanic-voters-help-return-donald-trump-to-power-243048 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos