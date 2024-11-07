PTI congratulates Trump on 'against all odds' victory – Pakistan





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election, as conflicting narratives prevailed within the PTI regarding the impact of Mr Trump's victory on the fate of the incarcerated party founder.

A statement posted on the Imran Khans X account read: Congratulations on behalf of myself and the PTI to Mr. Trump for winning the US presidential elections. The will of the American people has held against all odds.

Mr Khan said US President-elect Donald Trump would be good for Pakistan-US relations based on mutual respect for democracy and human rights. We hope he will push for peace, human rights and democracy globally, Khan concluded.

It is worth noting that the PTI founder is in jail and his official X account is managed by someone else from his party.

Aleema rejects the hopes of some leaders for the release of her brother

PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja also posted photos of Imran Khan and Donald Trump, using captions such as Coming Soon! and partners for peace Imran Khan and Donald Trump.

PTI Punjab Acting President Hammad Azhar also congratulated Donald Trump. He made comparisons between Imran Khan and Mr Trump. Hammad Azhar said Mr Trump had been framed, victimized and survived an assassination attempt, adding that Imran Khan had faced a similar ordeal.

The only difference is that our mandate was brazenly stolen, he lamented and added that Imran Khan would also succeed soon as people power could not be removed for long. He criticized PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Ahsan Iqbal for removing their anti-Trump messages from X.

On the other hand, Imran's sister Aleema Khan dismissed the impression that the PTI was looking to Mr Trump for the release of its founder.

Are we slaves? Is Donald Trump our Abba (father)? Are we an American colony? Aleema Khan responded sharply when media reports mentioned that party leaders were happy that Trump's victory would lead to the release of Imran Khan.

We are 240 million Pakistanis and we must respect each other and stand up to assert our legitimate rights, she stressed.

A senior PTI leader and former central spokesperson, Raoof Hassan, also claimed that no one in the party ever thought that Imran Khan would be released if Donald Trump wins the US elections. This narrative is just propaganda, he said in an interview with the Geo news channel.

Mr. Hassan said the party was waging its struggle through state institutions, including the judiciary and parliament, and was also using its right to organize peaceful protests.

He, however, said that the Pakistani diaspora across the world, including in the United States, was protesting against the incarceration of the PTI chief and had also held meetings with Mr. Trump's team, who had assured that the incarceration of Mr. Khan would remain their priority after winning the elections.

Mr. Khan's release will materialize only after the PTI sits around the table and engages in dialogue with the country's powerful establishment, Mr. Hassan asserted in his interview.

Published in Dawn, November 7, 2024

Published in Dawn, November 7, 2024

