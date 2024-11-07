Donald Trump wins the 2024 elections: the global trend behind his victory





President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election has been fueled by a remarkably consistent national trend of voters turning against the Democratic ticket. Vice President Kamala Harris performed worse than President Joe Biden in 2020 almost everywhere: in big cities and rural areas, in blue and red states.

Most conventional explanations for why a campaign fails, such as the choice of messages or whether candidates campaigned enough in the right places, cannot explain such a drastic change. Such factors matter on the margins and among specific demographic groups, but Harris received a decisive and general rebuke.

To explain what really happened, we need to look at global trends as a point of comparison. And when we do, a clear picture emerges: What happened Tuesday is part of a global wave of anti-incumbent sentiment.

2024 was the biggest election year in world history; more people voted this year than ever before. And everywhere, voters have told the ruling party, regardless of ideology or history, that it is time for change.

We saw this anti-incumbency wave in the UK and Botswana elections; in India and North Macedonia; and in South Korea and South Africa. This is a continuation of a global trend that began the previous year, when Polish and Argentine voters chose to leave the current leadership. The few exceptions to this general rule in 2024 look like real outliers: the incumbent party's victory in Mexico, for example, came after 20 consecutive defeats of the incumbent party across Latin America.

Given Trump's victory, we can confidently say that the United States is not exceptional. Three different exit polls found that at least 70 percent of Americans were dissatisfied with the country's current direction, and they lashed out at the current ruling party. (Although exit polls are based on preliminary rather than comprehensive data sets, it is worth noting that many polls appear to follow the same trend.) Trump has registered himself as a candidate for change although he either himself a former president and the voters. rewarded him accordingly.

Once we begin to view the U.S. election result as part of a global trend, rather than an isolated event, we can begin to make a little more sense of what just happened here.

Why we can't understand Trump's victory without the global trend

Reading the American press today, we see a lot of attention paid to granular campaign choices. Did Harris lose because she picked the wrong vice president? Have you been focusing on the wrong issues? Did you target the wrong types of voters? Did you appear on the wrong type of media?

Perhaps one of these theories will prove valid. We don't have enough data yet to be sure. But if the story was fundamentally about messaging or targeting, one would expect it to improve Biden's total in some places and do worse in others. The problem is that none of them alone can account for truly uniform change across the country.

You can't explain Harris' defeat in terms of losses with the white working class when she also appears to have done worse than Biden with non-white workers and college graduates, based on early data. We cannot focus primarily on his stance on Gaza, alienating Arab and Muslim voters, when his margin of defeat was far greater than defections within that group. Same with Latinos and all the other subgroups that postmortems are starting to focus on.

Uniform fluctuations call for uniform explanations. And the most plausible, given the global context, is opposition to the power in place.

The central plots of the [2024 election] are already clear, and are not that different from four years ago, writes political scientist John Sides in Good Authority. In 2020, an unpopular incumbent lost re-election. In 2024, an unpopular ruling party lost re-election.

Such an explanation makes more sense than a simple focus on ideology. In fact, the global context suggests that a Republican president would likely have performed poorly had he been in office. While some right-wing insurgents have performed well over the past two years, notably Javier Milei in Argentina, ruling right-wing parties have often underperformed, with conservative ruling parties in Britain, India and Poland having all suffered notable setbacks.

If we do indeed see America aligning with the global model, that clarifies some of what just happened. But it also raises a new and difficult question: Why are people so unhappy with their government at this particular time?

A credible answer is inflation. Countries around the world have seen rising prices after the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting global supply chain disruptions, and voters hate inflation. Even though the inflation rate has fallen in many places, including the United States, prices remain much higher than they were before the pandemic. People remember the low prices they lost, and they suffer enough to consider an otherwise booming economy a failure.

As logical as the inflation story is, it has not yet been proven. We'll need a lot more evidence, including detailed U.S. election data that's not yet available, to be sure this is true.

But we can be pretty sure, given the extensive polling data showing that Americans were dissatisfied with the direction the country was taking, that the desire for a change in leadership played at least some role in the comeback of Trump in power, part of a global trend away from stability and toward upheaval. , as chaotic or even dangerous as it may be.

