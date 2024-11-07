PTI pins hopes on new US administration for release of Imran Khan – Pakistan





The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has pinned its hopes on the new US administration for the release of party founder and incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a recent interview, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari announced his intention to take the issue of Khan's alleged mistreatment to the Trump administration.

Bukhari, who is Khan's adviser on international affairs, claimed he was in contact with Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

But the former prime minister does not believe the new US administration would seek to free him or play any role in it. I hope Trump will at least be neutral and not look like Joe Biden. The issue of my release will be resolved in Pakistan, not by the United States, he told reporters earlier today at Adiala prison.

Bukhari added that he would personally travel to Washington to meet Trump's daughter, son-in-law and their team members to discuss the alleged injustices Khan and his party are allegedly facing.

He further claimed that he was in contact with Trump's family and team and was waiting until the inauguration before presenting the case directly. He also intends to discuss broader issues regarding human rights, democratic values ​​and the rule of law in Pakistan after Trump takes office.

Bukhari claimed that Trump had previously expressed concerns about Khan's legal challenges.

Meanwhile, former PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry also spoke on the same wavelength. He believes that the United States has already spoken about the unfair trials faced by the PTI founder.

Chaudhry expressed his belief that Trump would intervene for Khan's release, saying the US president-elect would not neglect congressional resolutions.

He noted that after Trump's victory, PML-N members were deleting old social media posts out of concern. The former information minister expressed hope that the government of Pakistan would fulfill its constitutional and international human rights obligations and the decisions of the people would be respected in Pakistan.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub also congratulated the billionaire-turned-politician on his victory in the US presidential election.

In an article on X, he congratulated Trump and Vice President JD Vance on their election victory. We hope this team will foster better relations between the people of Pakistan and the United States.

Responding to Defense Minister Khawaja Asifs' statement, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said: Asif is at an age where he should not be taken seriously.

It is worth mentioning here that the defense minister had claimed that some people believed that it was only a matter of time before an appeal from the United States led to the surrender of Khan, saying that Pakistan could not cannot afford to refuse such a call.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also clarified that speculation about interference in Pakistan's internal affairs is incorrect.

Qaiser added that PTI does not care about Trump's success and the party believes in his fight. We do not allow anyone to interfere in the affairs of our country.

