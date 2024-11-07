Trump didn't need to try to steal this election to win





I didn't sleep much after President-elect Donald Trump's victory in Pennsylvania, taking maybe two hours off Wednesday before dawn. Awake and restless, I chose to take a walk around my block, the sun strangely warm and bright for November. I looked down as I passed some Trump/Vance 2024 graffiti that had been spray-painted on a bike path a few weeks ago.

At the time, I only noticed how the vandalism felt like an intrusion into my progressive New York neighborhood. It wasn't until Wednesday morning that I looked up to see that it had been placed directly in front of a synagogue. What I had taken for a bit of resentment or a political joke suddenly seemed much crueler. This is reminiscent of the shooter who attacked a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 based on the great replacement far-right conspiracy espoused in the MAGA camp. It’s almost too apt a metaphor given how clearly millions of Americans have delivered the message that Trump’s cruelty is exactly what they craved.

I admit that Trump's victory is not an outcome I expected. Id has spent much of the past two years focused on how he could once again deny an Election Day defeat. Yes, polls have shown a razor-thin rivalry between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. But she had outperformed him on most of the indicators by which campaigns are usually measured. There was a chance he would win the national popular vote, but if the blue wall of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania held, then he would have the clearest path to 270 electoral votes. Additionally, Trump has given every indication that a victory would be the only one he would accept the outcome as free from cheating. His failed efforts to stay in office in 2020 took a toll on everything, sparking concerns that he would rely on Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to refuse to certify any losses. Even though polls were open Tuesday, Trump was busy promoting false claims of fraud.

The blue wall obviously did not hold in an election very different from the previous two with Trump's name on the ballot. Trump did not need foreign help to achieve victory. Nor did he need a mysterious loophole in the rules or the threat of a violent mob attacking lawmakers to try to avoid or deny a loss. The advantages he held were almost all tied to his ability to run and were acquired well before Election Day.

Trump did not need to file frivolous lawsuits in federal courts. The Supreme Court didn't get a chance to throw the election its way, part of a Bush v. Gore shakeup in the 2000s. False bomb threats to polling places, attributed to Russian actors, do not seem to have had any measurable effect. There are no reports that the promised hordes of MAGA-trained poll watchers prevented Democratic voters from casting ballots. He just won.

Tuesday's victory was not a repeat of 2016's narrow Electoral College victory, where he lost the popular vote. Trump was poised Wednesday afternoon to potentially sweep every battleground state and become the first Republican in 20 years to win a majority of the nation's vote. This is the kind of triumph that Trump falsely claimed to have stolen from him in 2016 and 2020. This time, it's not false.

Trump told America the truth about how wicked, brutal, and small his vision was, and many counties across the country still turned to the right to support him.

The only thing that could soften this blow is the amount of lying Trump must have had to do it. He must have lied about his position on abortion. He had to lie about migrants posing a threat to American communities. He had to lie about the numerous criminal charges against him. He must have lied about how great the economy was under disastrous tariff policy. He had to lie about trans kids and crime rates, and his assertion in his convention speech that he was offering a hand of loyalty and friendship to all Americans was an obvious lie. Lying is now an established part of the Trump brand. What is remarkable is the willingness of the American people to accept his lies and how much they wanted to hear him tell them for the better part of a decade.

Even worse are the things he didn't lie about. Trump sold voters on a plan to expel millions of people from the country. He has made no secret of his desire for revenge on his political enemies, turning the Justice Department into his own law enforcement outfit. His frankness about these plans is far scarier, even though many of his supporters have convinced themselves that these are the things he is lying about.

Trump told America the truth about how wicked, brutal, and small his vision was, and many counties across the country still turned to the right to support him. Nor is it necessary that anyone painted Trump/Vance 2024 in front of the synagogue. in my neighborhood to pretend that they didn't deliberately choose this place. The American people know exactly who Trump is, and they chose him anyway.

The depressing truth is that he won this victory honestly or as honestly as possible.

