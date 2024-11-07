“America’s Imran Khan”: Pakistan’s first diplomatic objective even before Donald Trump entered the White House





In a diplomatic misstep that drew criticism, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's top adviser Rana Sanaullah compared Donald Trump to Imran Khan and accused the new US president of inciting the 2021 Capitol attack Sanaullah's controversial remarks, made during an interview with ARY News, came on the day Trump won a historic election victory, which will see him return to the White House on January 20, 2025.

Sanaullah, who serves as special assistant to Prime Minister Sharif, drew comparisons between Trump and Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, citing their alleged reliance on lies, stubbornness and illegal actions. He went so far as to accuse Trump of orchestrating the Capitol insurrection, a comment that could raise eyebrows in diplomatic circles.

“Trump is America’s Imran Khan,” Sanaullah said, adding that the two men shared a propensity to defy the law and incite violence to achieve their goals. The attack on the Capitol is a reality, he said, dismissing concerns about the consequences of his incendiary remarks. .

These comments, which could have significant diplomatic repercussions, sparked strong reactions from experts and commentators.

Sushant Sareen, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said Pakistan's diplomatic debut with Donald Trump 2.0 got off to a good start “using the most vile, filthy and abusive language against him “. “This is coming from the Prime Minister's closest advisor under the near-dictatorship of General Asim Munir. Excellent diplomacy, guys. Keep it up.”

Sonam Mahajan, a strategic thinker, said it was a further demonstration of Pakistan's lack of diplomatic finesse.

Yet another demonstration of Pakistan's lack of diplomatic finesse: Rana Sanaullah, former interior minister of Pakistan and current special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, mocks Donald Trump on national television, calling him a liar and a nobody immoral person involved in illegal activities. pic.twitter.com/xAsLaIeq6v

Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) November 7, 2024

During the interview, the anchor questioned Sanaullah about the seriousness of his remarks, pointing out that they could have serious implications on Pakistan's future relations with the United States. “You are the advisor to the Prime Minister and you say that the person who will become the next President of the United States is a liar, engages in illegal activities and defies all laws. Do you realize what you are talking about? Are you aware of the political consequences of this situation? asked the anchor.

To this, Sanaullah replied: “Yes, I am aware of that. He has done all these things before. The attack on the Capitol is a reality. Whether I say it or not will not add to or diminish that fact. not recognizing it won't do any good.” It’s going away.”

