Jokowi receives retirement and old-age savings benefits from TASPEN

jpnn.comSURAKARTA – PT Dana Savings and Insurance for Civil Servants (TASPEN) handed over the benefits of the Retirement and Old Age Savings Program (THT) to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo in Surakarta City, Wednesday ( 6/11).

This rights transfer activity was given by TASPEN Chief Operating Officer Ariyandi with TASPEN Chief Financial Officer Rena Latsmi Puri and Bank Mandiri Taspen Chief Compliance and Control Officer Resi Lora as speakers. appreciation for Jokowi's service to the country.

The amount of benefits from the Retirement and Old Age Savings Program (THT) is regulated by Government Regulation Number 25 of 1981 and Law Number 7 of 1978.

TASPEN will pay benefits from the 7th Indonesian Presidential Pension Program starting November 1, 2024, which will be distributed every month on the same date through TASPEN's Bank Mandiri account.

“I express my appreciation for the ball pickup service provided by TASPEN. “The service is fast, thank you TASPEN for its commitment to providing the best service,” said Jokowi.

On this occasion, TASPEN also symbolically presented a TASPEN participant card to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo as a sign of his participation in the TASPEN program.

The father of three is entering his retirement period as president for the period 2019-2024, after serving as head of state for five years, from November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2024.

The handing over of this card confirms that President Joko Widodo is now officially among the beneficiaries of the TASPEN retirement program, intended to support the well-being of ASN retirees and state civil servants.