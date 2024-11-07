Connect with us

Politics

Christodoulides and Erdogan discuss Cyprus-EU relations

Christodoulides and Erdogan discuss Cyprus-EU relations

 


President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in person in Budapestahead of the summit of the European Political Communities in the Hungarian capital on Thursday.

Christodoulides and Erdogan were photographed in conversation before the event,before that, Christodoulides was photographed with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.then sat around a coffee table with Erdogan, Fidan, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and a member of Erdogan's communications team.

The European Political Community (EPC) is an intergovernmental forum for political and strategic discussions on the future of Europe, created in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to the media, Christodoulides said that he and Erdogan had an informal discussion, during which he repeatedly mentioned to the Turkish leader that the resumption of talks in Cyprus could only be based on the relevant resolutions of the 'UN.

Anything outside of this framework cannot even be discussed, the president told Erdogan.

Christodoulides noted that Cyprus is ready to play a constructive role in EU-Turkey relations, but clarified that Turkey's path to membership in the bloc must pass through substantial developments on the Cyprus issue.

He said he listened to Erdogan's speech to the EPC, in which at no time did the Turkish leader mention the Cyprus problem. Erdogan instead spoke of his country's desire to move closer to the EU, for example by joining the European Defense Agency.

At the summit itself, Christodoulides raised the issue of immigration, saying asylum seekers now make up 6% of the Cypriot population and that the island's capacity to accommodate more migrants is limited.

He also said that the Cypriot government is now cooperating with international organizations operating in Syria, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, with the aim of create the conditions for safe and dignified repatriation of Syrians who are leaving Lebanon by the hundreds of thousands.

The move comes after the European Court of Justice ruled last month that regions of a country cannot be considered safe if the country as a whole cannot be considered safe, undermining Cyprus' plans to declare parts of Syria safe for migrants to return.

In addition to its new initiative concerning Syria,Christodoulides also called for substantial support for Middle Eastern countriestaking as an example the one billion euro support plan offered to Lebanon by the European Union earlier in the year.

In this spirit, he also said that Cyprus supports actions leading to the suppression of illegal trafficking, exploitation and militarization of people.

Besides migration, the summit discussions also focused on issues concerning Europe's economic security.

Christodoulides' meeting with Erdogan comes a day after Erdogan and Tatar both attended the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) meeting in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, which was also attended by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Erdogan declared that the Turkish world was responsible for a fair solution in Cyprus, whileTatar participation in event angered EU High Representative for Foreign AffairsJoseph Borrel.

Most, if not all, of its 47 participating states, as well as senior officials from the EU, NATO, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (Osce) and the Council of Europe , will participate in the meeting of the European Political Community on Thursday. .

On Thursday evening, the 27 EU heads of government will attend a dinner at the Hungarian Parliament, where theywill discuss relations between the EU and the United States followingDonald Trumps re-election to the presidencyas well as the current situation in the Middle East.

They will then hold an informal meeting of the European Council on Friday, the main topic of discussion of which will be the future of European competitiveness, based on the report by former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on the future of the European single market and former President of the European Central Bank. Mario Draghis report on competitiveness.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://cyprus-mail.com/2024/11/07/christodoulides-and-erdogan-meet-in-budapest/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: