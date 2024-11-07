Why can't British television cover the US elections properly? Just ask Boris Johnson





WAre you ready for Boris Johnson vs. Stormy Daniels? Were you ready to have fun with a giant Maga hat talking bright trash on Sky News at some sort of Trump election party in Scottsdale, Arizona?

I was ready for all of this and I can't think of a single moment that was worth standing for. Britain's major television networks decided long ago that US election nights should get the usual British election night treatment, even though the two events could hardly be more different.

British election nights now follow a very clear script, almost pulp Fiction-style structure. We get the ending right at the start, when the exit polls come in at 10 p.m., by which time the night is already mostly over. on. But then we wait for the dramatic moments that will lead us to a conclusion we already know. From 10 p.m. onwards, the dead walk. Usually, they walk in small circles around the gyms at leisure centers, like ghosts at their own funerals, waiting for the end. There are 650 or more stories, all rolled into one.

American presidential elections just aren't like that. It's endless Rocky franchise. There's a story, a winner, a loser, the hero has become implausibly geriatric, but somehow, when the tallies are tallied, America always wins. All of this exists inside the giant, magical interactive maps so beloved of all television networks, where states count their ballots in real time and seasoned analysts, of which CNN's John King is the grand master, are able to to see the image emerge. . The rest, frankly, is just empty space and never before has there been such a concerted effort to fill it. Special podcasts appeared on YouTube, live from Washington DC. Rory Stewart managed to give his opinion on American politics for almost nine full hours, seemingly unencumbered by a series of increasingly confident claims, made last week, that pollsters didn't know what they were doing , the media was just desperate to have a close fight. and it was a waste of time because they were all wrong and Kamala Harris is going to win. Channel 4 News, which had started broadcasting at 10 p.m., an hour before the first polls had even closed, had to fill the unforgiving 500 minutes or so with a series of attention-seeking guests, which they thrown at each other or attacked themselves. Boris Johnson, who was promised to plug his book, which he did in every other sentence, appeared for the first two hours and was treated by Emily Maitlis and Krishnan Guru-Murthy as some sort of piata populist. Stormy Daniels, who Johnson kept calling Stormy, a name that seems deeply weird without the Daniels, wanted to know if Johnson would be happy to leave his daughters around Trump. Guru-Murthy criticized him for importing Trump-style politics to the UK via, for example, the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal. Was Johnson really there to answer for the various scandals that forced him out of office long ago? Why was it Johnson, in particular, who was expected to take a public moral view on Trump's behavior? Wasn't the point of his presence to give the perspective of a former prime minister, whose job it is to find a way to deal with the world leaders they meet, particularly those from sister democracies? Stormy Daniels and Boris Johnson were just the start of a wild night Just ten hours later, Foreign Secretary David Lammy was congratulating Trump on his victory and trying not to think too hard about the time he called him a sociopath who sympathized with neo-Nazis. This is how politics works. The arguments lasted for hours, and for what? They were arguing about abortion at half past one in the morning, when John King suddenly appeared to quietly report that some votes had been counted in Cobb County, Georgia and that Harris hadn't really done very well. well, and that you I know, maybe the elections were now over. Then they went right back to bickering. From time to time, ghosts appeared. John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser and George W Bush's partner in crime in Iraq, showed up to discuss Trump's intentions for Ukraine with Johnson. Bolton would probably know. Sarah Palin in ITV's election night special On ITV, Sarah Palin (remember her?) seemed to be there all night. It, too, was once considered too salty for the liberal palate. By today's standards, it's as bland as anything else. By 7:30 a.m., she had crossed to the other side of the election night special and was heading toward Hello Great Britainwhere she gave as modest and measured an explanation of why many Americans voted for Trump despite all his idiosyncrasies as anything I've heard. Meanwhile, we, the viewers, have our own interactive maps. The entire Internet is our oyster. We make light travel in a fantastic way from one channel to another, from one podcast to another, from one blog to another. Wait, this network called X State for Y. This blog estimates that this county's numbers give Trump a 76 percent chance in Pennsylvania. Then there's the New York Times needle, which now comes with a state-by-state array of subneedles. Read more from Tom Peck on The Times I will never forget being in a bar in Mexico at 1 a.m. on the night of the 2016 US election, when the New York Times needle suddenly clicked in Trump's direction and the Mexican peso plunged 12 % against the dollar. I had plenty of US dollars loaded onto my Revolut card. I bought two beers for seven dollars. Half an hour later, the story arc had taken a new direction and my next two were $6.40. Once, the frenetic pace of television, jumping from Washington to Pennsylvania to Florida and back again in a minute to New York, was supposed to have consumed the whole pasture, but on those magical nights of hyper- anxiety, the television seems positively slow. . Were you up for the needle? It's not quite the same. I was still up for Trump, and his now famous hyper-extended, high-speed walk, this time spiced up slightly by the sudden introduction of golfer Bryson DeChambeau, but it was then half-past seven in the morning, so everyone was standing too. Somehow I was still up for Kamala Harris' concession speech, 23 hours after the Channel 4 News broadcast began. People seem disappointed that it took him this long to appear. For his defense, it took a lot of time to develop such perfect formulation, which appeared conciliatory, but without containing anything that could be interpreted as praise of his opponent. The next time American democracy decides to die, I might go to bed early.

