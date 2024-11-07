Zulfi Bukhari to discuss Imran Khan situation with US President-elect Donald Trump





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Zulfi Bukhari has announced plans to discuss Imran Khan's situation with US President-elect Donald Trump and his team.

Zulfi, a close ally of Imran, said in an interview that he was in contact with Trump's family members, including his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

He further said that he intends to address not only Imran Khan's legal situation but also broader issues related to human rights, democratic values ​​and the state of right to Pakistan after Trump took office.

Zulfi claimed that Trump had already expressed concern over Khan's legal challenges, signaling a possible ally for the PTI's cause.

Additionally, Zulfi congratulated Trump on his recent presidential victory, calling it a victory for democracy.

He also extended congratulations on behalf of PTI to Trump and JD Vance, hailing their successful comeback despite obstacles. According to Zulfi, Trump's victory is a message of resilience and economic stability.

Trump unlikely to seek Imran's release, says Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier expressed skepticism over the likelihood of US support for Imran Khan's release, saying America also has a powerful “establishment” similar to Pakistan's.

Speaking on a private news channel, Asif suggested that Donald Trump, who recently won the US presidency, was unlikely to intervene for the former prime minister's release.

Asif added that Pakistan's relations with the United States would remain cooperative where interests align, but Pakistan would remain firm on controversial issues.

He specifically highlighted the need for a ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon and Iraq, urging the new US administration to take steps to end the violence in the region.

“The genocide must stop and a ceasefire must be a priority for any government,” he said, welcoming efforts by the UN or other forums on the issue.

Commenting on broader US-Pakistan relations, Asif reiterated that Islamabad will not compromise on its principles and will resist any external pressure if necessary.

He stressed that US officials, despite the strong influence of the “establishment”, are likely to prioritize national interests over the release of Imran Khan, implying that no case would lead the US to jeopardize their strategic ties with Pakistan.

