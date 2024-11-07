Donald Trump's second term is Joe Biden's true legacy





Victory has a hundred fathers, John F. Kennedy observed after the Bay of Pigs invasion, and defeat is an orphan. The Democratic Party's failure to prevent Donald Trump's re-election is a catastrophe of as-yet-unknown proportions, and Kennedy's remark serves as a reminder that everyone involved will try to evade blame when confronted with the wreckage. Morally, that blame must of course begin with the nearly eighty million people who voted for Trump. They chose to return to power a man who already tried once to destroy the votes of their fellow citizens, and who would surely have tried to expel them again if he had lost on Tuesday. Kamala Harris must take some responsibility for her truncated and insufficient campaign. But among Democrats, the blame for Trump's victory falls overwhelmingly on one person: Joe Biden. Indeed, Trump’s triumph will be Biden’s true presidential legacy. Little of the rest of what he accomplished is likely to survive another Trump term.

The main reason this defeat should fall on Biden's shoulders is that his stubbornness in refusing to step down as the Democratic nominee until July short-circuited the possibility of holding a primary and left Harris as the only real choice to replace it. Enough has been written about Biden whistling during his campaign appearances before finally bidding farewell for weeks after the summer's calamitous debate. But Biden's arrogance remains astonishing: well before 2024, he was simply too old to ask people, in good faith, to keep him in power until 2028. He did it anyway, ensuring that his age has become the biggest political story in the country. first semester. The result depressed Democrats across the country and allowed the Trump campaign to attack its opponent in a way it had not been able to do since 2016.

Harris began her campaign with a burst of enthusiasm: She raised nearly half a billion dollars in the first month, which suggested that Democratic voters were desperate for any candidate who wasn't Biden, or perhaps for any candidate born after D-Day. As her race against Trump began, Harris had some good moments, like her debate performance. She demonstrated an ability to feed off the energy of large, noisy rallies, and she spoke about the two biggest issues for Democrats, this abortion cycle and January 6, with real passion.

Still, it was far from a perfectly executed campaign, and she was far from an ideal candidate. Her refusal, or inability, to give coherent answers in interviews, which led her staff to keep her in bubble wrap until the final month, led to some embarrassing moments, like her strange decision to refuse to distance herself of Biden on The View and elsewhere. Although the campaign released a series of policy proposals on the care economy, Harris never developed an economic vision that was accepted by enough Americans. It is difficult to imagine a Democratic presidential campaign in the postwar era that seemed more constrained in its message, or more reactionary in its focus on its opponent's (admittedly innumerable) flaws. When the topic turned to foreign policy, whether in Ukraine or Gaza, Harris could do little more than mumble platitudes.

So imagine Kamala Harris in a contested primary: someone who is no good at interviews, who has few well-communicated policy ideas (something that seems to matter more these days to Democratic primary voters than to the electorate in general) and who is unlikely to be considered eligible because she is effectively part of an unpopular outgoing administration. Harris would have had some advantages in terms of notoriety and perhaps fundraising, but very little of what we have seen in recent months should suggest that a primary campaign would have gone better for her than in 2020, when she died months before the first primary votes were even cast.

One could argue that a bruising primary this year could have left Democrats with an even weaker candidate than Harris. This has always been possible, but the Party is relatively populated with popular governors and senators, many of whom beat out Harris last night. (Why Harris didn't choose one of them as her running mate is another question.) At the very least, a non-Harris candidate would probably have been someone without her baggage from the 2020 primary, his brief support for Medicare for All and looser immigration restrictions were a centerpiece of Trump's attack ad campaigns and someone who had shown the ability to win an election in a Battlefield condition.

But the most crucial attribute another candidate would have had? Not being the sitting vice president of the most unpopular administration since George W. Bush's second term. It is entirely reasonable to argue that the Democrats' primary weakness was presiding over a period of global inflation that has already hurt incumbent political parties of diverse ideologies, from the United Kingdom to Japan. In a nutshell, this was the election that Republicans had to win, regardless of the outcome. candidates. Still, that should have been another reason to choose a candidate with at least some distance from the current administration.

Meanwhile, the completely unnecessary role Biden played after Harris became the nominee, with his fumbles and missteps on the stump, only reminded people how much they disliked the outgoing president . (The most infamous of these was Biden appearing to call Trump supporters trash, reminiscent of Hilary Clinton's deplorable comments from 2016.) We may never know why Harris didn't break more completely with Biden, and why, during several interviews, she refused. to throw him under the metaphorical bus, but given the president's touchiness and self-esteem, it's possible that on a personal level this will be a difficult thing for Harris to do. This may be a point in her favor as a colleague and friend, but it certainly hurt her campaign.

Many Biden defenders will say that while these months have been horrific and capped by this week's disaster, he leaves behind a legacy of policy accomplishments that rivals those of Lyndon Johnson and Franklin Roosevelt. Biden has overseen a remarkable economic recovery by international standards and passed a massive climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act. He embarked on a new era of antitrust enforcement and outreach to the labor movement, and began the process of bringing important manufacturing sectors back to the United States. He has made many important appointments, from the federal bench to the Federal Reserve. And he helped prevent Russia's total annexation of Ukraine.

But Trump is expected to try to roll back or repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, and reverse all measures taken by the Biden administration to regulate climate change. There's no reason to think he'll have any trouble getting there, especially since Republicans are confident in their ability to hold on to the House after already winning the Senate. As for Ukraine, and whether it will exist in a few months or a year, the less said the better. The only area of ​​continuity, besides some aspects of Chinese policy, the wisdom of which remains to be determined, will likely be in Israel and Gaza, where Biden's policies have been alternately inert and shameful. The legacy that Biden leaves behind therefore risks being derisory from now on.

Perhaps it is best to judge Biden by the standard he has set for himself. Five years ago, he announced that the goal of his 2020 campaign was to defeat Donald Trump and everything he stood for, which, in Biden's mind, was (naturally) captured by management by Trump of the 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville. In that moment, Biden said, in the video that launched his campaign, referencing Trump's famous remark on both sides, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any other I had ever seen. never seen it in my life. He went on to insist that we were engaged in a battle for the soul of this nation and that if Trump could stay in office for just four years, history would view those years as aberrant. But, Biden continued, if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation. It’s largely thanks to Joe Biden that all we can do now is hope he was wrong.

