Politics
China, Malaysia should 'firmly support each other,' Xi Jinping tells Anwar Ibrahim
China and Malaysia should “strengthen political trust and firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing on Thursday.
China and Malaysia are “key representatives” of developing countries and emerging economies in Asia, Xi said, calling for a high-level strategic partnership and “stronger coordination on international and regional issues ”, according to Chinese public television channel CCTV.
The two countries should “firmly support each other, jointly oppose protectionism and (…) advocate for a fair and orderly multipolar world.” [and] inclusive and beneficial economic globalization,” Xi told Anwar.
This comes as Anwar concludes a four-day working visit to China, which began on Monday with a stopover in Shanghai. He visited the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) and met with his Chinese counterpart, Premier Li Qiang, before arriving in Beijing on Wednesday evening.
Anwar told Xi that Malaysia was “determined to further deepen its comprehensive strategic partnership with China” and sought closer cooperation in areas such as information technology, digital economy and energy, according to CCTV.
He also cited “similar ideas and close positions on many major international and regional issues.”
“Malaysia upholds its strategic autonomy and is willing to work closely with China in multilateral settings to safeguard regional peace, stability and development,” he was quoted as saying.
Xi also called for deeper ties with Malaysia in higher education, culture and tourism to “strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two peoples.”
According to Malaysia's official Bernama news agency, Anwar's agenda on Thursday included a meeting with representatives of China International Capital Corp (CICC), a partly state-owned multinational investment and financial services company.
He then went to Peking University to deliver a public lecture attended by about 200 students, Bernama said.
This is Anwar's third trip to China since taking office in November 2022, following visits in March and September last year.
Malaysia under Anwar has sought to strengthen ties with China, its main trading partner for the past 15 years, despite territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Anwar's latest visit also comes just five months after Li's trip to Malaysia, as the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties. Li's trip in June concluded by a an economic and commercial cooperation agreement renewed for five years and various agreements, notably on the manufacturing industry, the digital economy and logistics.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang reviews an honor guard at the start of his visit to Malaysia in June. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=Chinese Premier Li Qiang reviews an honor guard at the start of his visit to Malaysia in June. Photo: EPA-EFE>
On Tuesday, Anwar spoke at the opening ceremony of the CIIE in Shanghai. He said Malaysia had invited China to join the annual Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council summit next year, which would “make a significant contribution to the advancement of greater global parity in trade economic, investment and economic progress”.
“Multi-country cooperation towards free trade and sustainability goals should be used as a tool to advance global progress in an equitable manner,” he said, “rather than as a weapon to suppress competition, promote an unfair advantage or create conflict.”
During his talks with Li later in the day, Anwar said China was a good friend and partner of Malaysia, “with frequent high-level exchanges and fruitful cooperation in various fields”, according to the Chinese ministry. of Foreign Affairs.
He said Malaysia is willing to deepen cooperation under China's Belt and Road Initiative, and expand collaboration in the areas of trade, investment, digital economy and education, while stimulating exchanges between peoples.
Malaysia, which will take over the annual rotating presidency of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations next year, will use the opportunity to improve coordination with China on international issues and regional authorities, Li said.
In Beijing on Thursday, Xi conveyed to Anwar China's support for Malaysia's presidency of the bloc and maintaining Asean's centrality and strategic autonomy.
China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner globally since 2009. Among ASEAN states, Malaysia is China's second largest trading partner and largest source of imports. The bilateral trade volume reached $190.24 billion last year, of which Chinese imports accounted for nearly 55 percent. China is also the fifth largest foreign investor in Malaysia.
But despite the positive tone of official speeches, concerns remain that disputed claims in the South China Sea could complicate relations.
Beijing's broad claims to the resource-rich waters also overlap with those of Asean members Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines, allies of the United States. Clashes between Chinese and Filipino ships in particular have heightened tensions in the region.
However, Kuala Lumpur's criticism of Beijing's actions in the South China Sea is rare, with economic and diplomatic relations seen as priorities.
Last month, China and Malaysia reached a consensus on the promotion of “pragmatic maritime cooperation”, after the first bilateral dialogue on the management of maritime issues in the South China Sea.
Malaysia has also sought to balance its ties with rival powers China and the United States, a close economic and strategic partner of Malaysia that seeks to have a larger footprint in what it calls “Indo -Pacific”.
Bernama quoted Anwar as saying in June that resolution of the South China Sea disputes should focus on “aggressive” diplomatic engagement and be managed between Asean members and China, without interference from outside parties. .
