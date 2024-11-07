China, Malaysia should 'firmly support each other,' Xi Jinping tells Anwar Ibrahim

China and Malaysia should “strengthen political trust and firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing on Thursday.

China and Malaysia are “key representatives” of developing countries and emerging economies in Asia, Xi said, calling for a high-level strategic partnership and “stronger coordination on international and regional issues ”, according to Chinese public television channel CCTV.

The two countries should “firmly support each other, jointly oppose protectionism and (…) advocate for a fair and orderly multipolar world.” [and] inclusive and beneficial economic globalization,” Xi told Anwar.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledgeour new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyzes and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

This comes as Anwar concludes a four-day working visit to China, which began on Monday with a stopover in Shanghai. He visited the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) and met with his Chinese counterpart, Premier Li Qiang, before arriving in Beijing on Wednesday evening.

Anwar told Xi that Malaysia was “determined to further deepen its comprehensive strategic partnership with China” and sought closer cooperation in areas such as information technology, digital economy and energy, according to CCTV.

He also cited “similar ideas and close positions on many major international and regional issues.”

“Malaysia upholds its strategic autonomy and is willing to work closely with China in multilateral settings to safeguard regional peace, stability and development,” he was quoted as saying.

Xi also called for deeper ties with Malaysia in higher education, culture and tourism to “strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two peoples.”

According to Malaysia's official Bernama news agency, Anwar's agenda on Thursday included a meeting with representatives of China International Capital Corp (CICC), a partly state-owned multinational investment and financial services company.

He then went to Peking University to deliver a public lecture attended by about 200 students, Bernama said.

This is Anwar's third trip to China since taking office in November 2022, following visits in March and September last year.

Malaysia under Anwar has sought to strengthen ties with China, its main trading partner for the past 15 years, despite territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The story continues