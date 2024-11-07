US diplomats brace as Trump plans foreign policy shakeup as part of broader government purge | Donald Trump





America's foreign policy establishment is set to undergo one of the biggest shake-ups in years as Donald Trump vows to both revamp America's foreign policy and eradicate what has been calls out the Deep State by firing thousands of civil servants, including those belonging to the ranks of the Diplomatic Corps of the Americas.

Trump's election victory is also likely to push the Biden administration to accelerate efforts to support Ukraine before Trump can cut military aid, hampering already modest efforts to restrict Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu from Gaza and Lebanon and lead to a new effort of reduction and attack. burning down significant parts of the American bureaucracy, including the State Department.

Trump's supporters said he would be more organized in his second term, often dubbed Trump 2.0, and the day after Election Day, US media reported that Trump had already chosen Brian Hook, a hawkish Department of Commerce official. of State under the first Trump administration, to lead. the transition for diplomats in the Americas.

And yet analysts, former U.S. diplomats and foreign officials said it remains difficult to separate Trump's bluster from his real plans when he takes power in January. What is clear is that his priority is to cast aside many of the policies put in place by his predecessor.

I'm skeptical that the transition process will have much impact, because the new team's natural instinct will be to throw Biden's entire foreign policy in the dumpster, a former senior diplomat said.

Going back to 2016, Mexico did not pay for the wall. And, you know, it doesn't seem like there was a secret plan to defeat Isis, said Richard Fontaine, CEO of the Center for a New American Security think tank. Some of these things haven't happened the way they were talked about during this election campaign and we're going into this without really knowing what the president's proposal for all of this is going to be and what he's going to do.

An obvious priority, however, is to target many of those involved in shaping US foreign policy as part of a broader purge of the US government.

Trump has pledged to reinstate Schedule F, a designation that would strip tens of thousands of federal employees of their protections as civil servants and instead define them as political appointees, giving Trump immense powers to fire rogue bureaucrats, as he called them in a campaign statement. .

Within the State Department, there is concern that Trump will target offices that focus specifically on issues he attacked during his re-election campaign, such as immigration. In particular, it could gut entire State Department offices, including the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM, which resettled 125,000 refugees in the United States in 2022 alone), as well as the office of democracy, human rights and labor. which focused on Israel's violation of Palestinian rights.

Project 2025, a policy brief released by the conservative Heritage Foundation, suggests that Trump would simply reallocate PRM to redirect resources toward challenges arising from the current immigration situation until the crisis can be contained and said that it would require an indefinite reduction in the number of USRAPs. [United States refugee admissions program] refugee admissions.

But the plan, authored by Kiron Skinner, former director of policy planning at the State Department during the first Trump administration, goes further, suggesting that Trump could simply freeze the agency's work for a complete reevaluation of its past policies .

Before the inauguration, the president-elect's department transition team should evaluate all aspects of the State Department's negotiations and funding commitments, a section of the memo says. After the inauguration, Skinner wrote, the Secretary of State should order an immediate freeze on all efforts to implement unratified international treaties and agreements, resource allocations, foreign aid disbursements, domestic and international contracts and payments, hiring and recruitment decisions, etc. by a political person.

Everyone get ready [themselves]said a diplomat stationed abroad. A few [diplomats] can choose to leave before he even arrives.

Trump also pledged to overhaul federal departments and agencies, firing all corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus.

As Joe Biden enters his lame duck period, the administration will work to pass already approved $6 billion in aid for Ukraine, as well as exert whatever leverage remains in his administration to find an improbable ceasefire in Gaza.

At the same time, they will have to calm a nervous world waiting to see what Trump has planned for his second term.

I think they're going to do everything they can to make the case that the United States needs to continue to help Ukraine, and they're going to have to spend a lot of time, I'm sure, dealing with Ukrainians and Nervous Europeans, Fontaine said. At the upcoming G20 summit in Rio, the current administration was going to try to reassure the rest of the world that many of the things it has done over the past four years will remain in the future rather than just being some sort of of defeat.

And, he added, we'll see what the reaction to that will be.

