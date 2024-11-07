UK: How Trump's return offers a path back to power for the far right

Among the US presidential election results is a British winner: Reform Party leader Nigel Farage; and a loser: Prime Minister Keir Starmer. And perhaps a prankster: former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

American policy, history proves, determines events in Great Britain. Think of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, George Bush Sr. and John Major, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair.

Today, Donald Trump, probably the most right-wing American president in the country's history, is preparing to return to the White House.

Authoritarians and fascists celebrate his victory:Narendra Modi in India, Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, Vladimir Putin in Russia, and Geert Wilders in the Netherlands, who said:”Congratulations America! Never stop. Always keep fighting!”

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban describe Trump's re-election is seen as “an indispensable victory for the world”, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: “Good job, Mr. President.”

A distorted understanding

In Britain, Farage is Trump's closest disciple. Trump knows and likes Farage, who projects his populist, oligarchic, far-right policies.

Farage whispers in the president's ear. Far more than any other Briton, he shapes Trump has distorted understanding of the UK.

The two men reached the summit in operator hatred, division and fear of mass immigration.

Until this week, Farage's political career appeared to be failing with Starmer's Labor Party installed in power after July. electoral landslide.

He looked like a fish out of water in the House of Commons as the MP for Clacton. With Trump in the White House, Farage will know he can become a man of destiny again.

You only have to look at the British popular press owned by billionaires to see why. The Murdoch-owned press, the Rothermere empire and the Telegraph group, which between them account for around three-quarters of newspaper readers, are all celebrating Trump's victory, while mocking his Democratic opponents.

The Sun hands over two pages to far-right polemicist and virulent Islamophobe Douglas Murray praising Trump for his war on immigration. Murray also posted a photo of himself speaking with Trump during a “historic evening yesterday at Mar-a-Lago.”

Farage is one of them. It has a first page article in the Daily Telegraph calling on Britain to “roll out the red carpet” for Trump. The Mail devotes a page to calling for Farage to be appointed British ambassador to the United States.

With Trump in the White House, Farage will likely now turn his attention – and now seek – to completing his latest political project: the destruction of the traditional Conservative Party and its replacement with a domesticated version of Trump's Republicans.

That means uniting his Reform political movement with Kemi Badenoch's seriously weakened conservatives.

Racists and bigots

Many were already argue Before the British elections in July, Reformers and Conservatives needed to unite. The argument was at first glance convincing.

Reformers and conservatives occupy the same political space. Separately, they slit their throats. United – in theory at least – they could muster enough votes to come to power in the next general election.

There are several obstacles. In the last election, many Reform Party candidates – not to mention voters – were denounced as racists and fanatics.

For politicians like Farage, Truss and Rees-Mog, Trump offers the Conservative Party a way back into power after its electoral disaster last July.

More than that, Tory leader Badenoch and other high-ranking Tories so far refuse consider leaving the European Court of Human Rights, seen by the Trump-Farage right as a crucial obstacle to tackling mass immigration to the United Kingdom.

We can be certain, however, that after Trump's election victory, many on the British right will focus on emulating his victory in the United States and merging Reform and Conservatives.

Remember, Farage wasn't the only Trump supporter ahead of this week's US election. Just like Boris Johnson, another Trump fanboy. The same goes for another former prime minister, Liz Truss, and former Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

For these politicians, Trump offers the conservative party a way to return to power after its electoral disaster last July.

That means doing to the Conservative Party what Trump did to the Republicans: exploiting the historic name of a famous political party as a vehicle to promote a far-right movement.

There remains one problem.

Trump is not a conservative at all. The accusation of fascism has often been abused by left-wing politicians eager to denigrate their right-wing opponents. But Trump is indeed a contemporary fascist in his demands for adulation and his determination to place all state institutions in the hands of loyalists. .

A scary moment

A fascist who, like his historical predecessors, parasitizes religion and steals the authority of God.

Keep in mind that tolerance of street violence – as Trump clearly did during the Capitol riots and in his repeated statements before and since – is a key indicator of fascism. It is also a rejection of everything that conservatism represents.

Keep in mind that, like his fascist predecessors, Trump turned not only on socialists and liberals, but also on conservatives who welcomed him and thought he was one of them .

He is also fascist in his contempt for minorities. Trump's victory represents a particularly frightening moment for British Muslims.

Finally keep in mind that Trump is a misogynist, bigot and convicted felon, convicted on 34 counts falsification of commercial documents. This criminal record did not dissuade two former British prime ministers from supporting him.

The worship of power for its own sake is another mark of fascism. For Johnson, Truss, Rees-Mogg and others, Trump offers a kind of political salvation.

For this reason, much depends on how Starmer will handle Trump's return. Many of his advisers will want him to maintain “special relations” with Britain and to maintain close ties with the White House.

Of course, Britain cannot avoid doing business with the United States. Yet Trump's return is not about celebration.

Anyone who believes in the values ​​of liberal democracy, let alone a Labor prime minister, must stand up to Trump's British courtiers. It would give direction and moral purpose to Starmer’s premiership, something he sorely needs.

One last thought. Trump will be president when the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026.

Trump personally represents the death knell of the immutable principles that inspired this document. This is a terrible moment in world history.

