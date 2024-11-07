Imran predicts 'positivity' in Trump's return to the White House





PTI founder Imran Khan (left) and US President-elect Donald Trump. Reuters/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Ali Muhammad said the party's incarcerated founder Imran Khan is optimistic, predicting positive change as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to win back the White House.

The former prime minister believes Trump's return to Washington could ease “negativity” toward Pakistan, which the lawmaker said was exacerbated under President Joe Biden's administration.

Speaking on Geo News' 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath' on Wednesday, Ali revealed that when he was informed of Trump's victory, the incarcerated party founder noted the positive relations they shared during his own tenure as prime minister, comparing them to what he described as interference and hostility from the government led by President Biden.

President Donald Trump (R) participates in a bilateral meeting with then-Prime Minister Imran Khan at the InterContinental New York Barclay. White House

The PTI has long denounced US interference in Imran's ouster from the post of prime minister in April 2022. “It [Imran] pointed out that under the Biden administration, there was interference in Pakistan's affairs. [domestic] business; There were negatives.”

Trump won back the White House with a landslide victory Wednesday as tens of millions of Americans ignored his criminal accusations and divisive rhetoric to embrace the Republican leader.

Trump, 78, won Tuesday's election after a polarizing and dizzying campaign marked by two attempts on his life and the late entry of Kamala Harris into the race following the surprise withdrawal of President Joe Biden.

Ali added that PTI supporters abroad view Trump's return as potentially beneficial to Imran's political standing, hoping it could ease political and diplomatic challenges.

There will certainly be an impact [once the Trump administration] supports. It is a good development if positive people come to power with whom we have good relations,” he explained.

“The foreign section, which had campaigned for the release of Khan Sahib, believes that once Trump comes to power, it will make things easier for Imran or at least there will be a reduction in the negativity that existed under the Biden administration.”

Highlighting Imran's commitment to remaining in Pakistan despite ongoing challenges, Ali noted the PTI founder's willingness to face all legal restrictions from the current government, saying that with the neutrality of state institutions, political conditions could improve.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, February 20, 2018. Reuters

Meanwhile, speaking on Geo News special show on US elections, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the government believed Trump would not seek PTI founder's release from prison after his entry in function.

“We don't think Trump will ask for the release of the PTI founder. Let's wait for 15-20 days and see what position he takes,” the defense minister said.

During the same transmission, PTI chief Raoof Hasan said the party never hoped that Imran would be released after Trump's victory.

“We have never pinned hope nor do we count on Trump's victory. We have got support from the judiciary, parliament and protests for the release of the PTI founder,” he said. he asserted.

Raoof said no such discussion had taken place within the parliamentary party.

