Harris congratulates Trump on election victory ahead of planned concession speech





WASHINGTON (AP) Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to acknowledge the election and congratulate him on his victory, according to a senior adviser to the vice president.

The aide, who declined to be identified as he discussed a private conversation, said Harris spoke about the need for a peaceful transfer of power.

Harris, once seen as a potential savior of the Democratic Party after Joe Biden's deadlocked re-election campaign, expects deep rejection from American voters in this year's presidential election.

READ MORE: Voters' anxiety over the economy and desire for total upheaval brought Trump back to power, AP VoteCast shows

In every battleground state, she trailed Trump, a man she described as an existential danger to the country's core institutions. And Trump appeared poised to win the popular vote for the first time in his three White House campaigns, even after two impeachments, felony convictions and his attempt to overturn his previous election defeat.

Harris planned to deliver a concession speech Wednesday at 4 p.m., her office said. She will speak at Howard University, her alma mater in Washington, where her supporters attended homecomings Tuesday night before being sent home after midnight as Trump made progress in battleground states.

Biden plans to address the election results on Thursday. The White House said it spoke with Harris and Trump on Wednesday and invited the president-elect to meet with him soon.

David Plouffe, one of Harris' top advisers, said campaign staffers left everything on the ground for their country.

We dug a deep hole, but not deep enough, he said. A devastating loss.

In a bitter note for Harris, as sitting vice president, she is expected to oversee the congressional certification ceremony of the election.

It's the same role Mike Pence played four years ago, when Trump ordered his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol. Although critics said the violent insurrection crystallized Trump's threat to American democracy, it ultimately did not deter voters from re-electing him.

Harris became the Democratic nominee after Biden, who was already struggling to convince voters he could become president until he was 86, stumbled badly during his June 27 debate with Trump.

He withdrew from the race on July 21 and endorsed his running mate, who quickly unified the Democratic Party around his candidacy.

It was a remarkable twist of fate for Harris. Four years earlier, his own presidential campaign heated up and exposed the political limitations of the woman once known as the female Barack Obama. Even though Biden chose Harris as his running mate, she languished in that role after taking office as the first woman, Black person or person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

Some Democrats began to overlook her when thinking about the party's future after Biden. But Harris found new purpose after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, and she has become the leading advocate for abortion rights in the White House.

Harris has also made a more concerted effort to network with local politicians, business leaders and cultural figures, establishing connections that could serve him well in the future. The moment came sooner than expected, and she was catapulted into the presidential race with Biden leaving just a month before the Democratic National Convention.

Harris immediately reset the terms of the conflict with Trump. She was 18 years younger and a former courtroom prosecutor facing the first major presidential candidate convicted of crimes. His candidacy energized Democrats who feared they were doomed to defeat with Biden at the top of the ticket.

But it also faced severe difficulties from the start. She inherited Biden's political functioning just 107 days before the end of the election, and she faced an agitated electorate hungry for change.

Although Harris has proposed a new path forward, she has struggled to meaningfully differentiate herself from the unpopular sitting president. Additionally, she had little time to introduce herself to skeptical voters, who have never voted for her in a presidential primary.

Democrats now face the prospect of picking up the pieces during a second Trump presidency, and it's unclear what role Harris will play in her party's future.

The work to protect America from the impacts of a Trump presidency begins now,” Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in a letter to staff. “I know the Vice President is not done with this fight, and I know the people mentioned in this email will also be leaders in this collective mission.

