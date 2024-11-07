How (and why) the Tesla CEO helped Donald Trump win the presidency.





As an immigrant, Elon Musk does not have the constitutional right to run for the US presidency. It's a stupid rule. (Why should an accident of birth determine fitness for office?) But Musk, ever the innovator, seems to have found a clever way around this problem.

For a relatively paltry sum, Suma reported $130 million in donations and other campaign expenses, less than Jeff Bezos spent on the Washington Post, as the world's richest man bought a majority stake in a former president broke, aging and plagued by scandals. Then, with the help of another of his investments,

The question now arises: what price will Musk charge for his investment? When it became clear Tuesday that Trump was going to win, Musk tweeted a not-so-subtle allusion: a photo of himself carrying a sink into the Oval Office, a reprise of the dad joke he made when he bought Twitter . I wonder if Trump noticed that his own orange mug was nowhere visible in Musk's vision of the Oval Office. Of course I did, and it chilled me even more than Trump's victory itself.

After all, what's worse than an incompetent, narcissistic, megalomaniacal billionaire taking over the United States? Answer: A narcissistic billionaire and competent megalomaniac taking over the United States.

Philosophically and financially, Musk has much to gain from his new relationship with the White House. Its many companies are huge recipients of federal subsidies and subject to numerous regulations. He opposes unions, seeks ever-lower taxes and believes federal agencies have too much power over businesses.

Throughout the campaign, Musk and Trump have suggested that Musk would have free rein over federal government operations, including running what they call a Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, with a mandate to reduce expenses. Musk has floated the idea of ​​cutting annual federal spending by $2 trillion, nearly a third of an amount that would not be achievable without deep cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and more. other social programs and even national defense.

Republicans promising to shrink government are nothing new, of course, and even if the party gains control of Congress, many would be reluctant to cut popular programs. But even a fraction of the $2 trillion in cuts announced by Musk would be ruinous for many Americans; I fear that in Elon Musk, they have found a man who is not afraid to push them despite everything.

I'm not saying everything will go well. Musk's descent into right-wing politics could cost him customers. Tesla's best markets are Democratic strongholds; in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, where I live, Kamala Harris beat Trump by a 2-to-1 margin, and here Teslas are more common than Camrys. How many of my neighbors will stick with Musks cars when they need new wheels? Personally, I can't bear the thought of buying one.

There is also the conflict between Trump's agenda and Musk's business interests. Trump finds electric cars obsolete and un-American and has suggested removing subsidies and environmental regulations that have incentivized companies to make them and people to buy them. He told Tucker Carlson that U.S. automakers should cede the electric vehicle market to China. Finally, there is Trump's ego. The former president doesn't like to share the spotlight; if Musk's profile threatens Trump's, it is not inconceivable that the two could argue.

But Musk doesn't seem troubled by these contradictions. That's what worries me. As a political left-hander who also admired Musk's business successes, the scariest thing about him taking the reins of government is that his bulldozing, take-no-prisoners style often paid off. Musk has an uncanny ability to turn certain defeat into resounding success. Time and time again during its career, when Tesla nearly went bankrupt after the financial crisis, when it got mired in production hell after ramping up production in the late 2010s, and when SpaceX nearly going bankrupt, Musk managed to pull a rabbit out of his hat and was completely baffled. his detractors.

Look at his purchase of Twitter. Over the past two years, the Liberals have bragged about what appeared to be one of the worst acquisitions in business history. When Musk took over the company and fired almost everyone who worked there, many predicted the site would cease to function. Its advertising business collapsed, thanks in large part to Musk's refusal to moderate hate on the site and his telling advertisers to go fuck themselves. Musk and his co-investors paid $44 billion for Twitter; recent accounting from Fidelity puts the company's value at less than $10 billion.

And yet, in the 2024 election, Twitter seemed just as essential to the political conversation as it was in 2020 and 2016. Sure, it's now a white supremacist hellhole, but it's the site of Musk's white supremacist hell. However, financially, now that he has transformed his role on Twitter into control of a president and an enduring political movement, can anyone say his money was misspent?

