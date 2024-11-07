Chinese head of state Xi Jinping warns Trump against dispute DW 07.11.2024





China's head of state and party, Xi Jinping, has warned Donald Trump against a confrontational attitude after his re-election as president of the United States. History has shown that the People's Republic and the United States benefit from cooperation, while disputes harm both, Xi said in his congratulatory message, according to Chinese state media. A “stable and healthy relationship” between Beijing and Washington is also the expectation of the international community. China hopes that differences of opinion will be “appropriately handled” and “correct” interactions will be maintained. According to the American channel CNN, Trump and Xi spoke on the phone. Strained relationship Trump had already adopted a tough stance toward China during his first term as president. During the election campaign, he threatened to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods, which could have a significant impact on global trade. Trade obstacles erected by both sides have long strained relations. US presidential candidates and relations with China To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that supports HTML5 video While the People's Republic must be worried, authoritarian heads of state and government in other countries are likely hoping that the United States will change course under Trump. The Russian Foreign Ministry, for example, reacted with joy to his victory. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated the Republican on his election victory and spoke to him about future cooperation between the two countries. As announced by the Turkish presidency, Erdogan expressed during a telephone conversation with Trump his wish “to expand cooperation between Turkey and the United States in the coming period”. Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States in Tuesday's presidential election. This means that the Republican made a comeback four years after being rejected and after a bitter election campaign, he managed to prevail against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Harris encourages his supporters The loser of the election did not appear before her supporters until the day after the vote. “We have to accept the result of this election,” Harris, 60, said in the capital Washington. This is a fundamental principle of American democracy that differentiates between a monarchy and a tyranny. She called Trump and congratulated him on his victory. Kamala Harris addresses supporters at Howard University the day after her election defeat Image: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters At the same time, Harris emphasized: “Even as I admit defeat in this election, I am not giving up the fight that fueled this election campaign. She called on her supporters not to despair or become discouraged. “I know a lot of people feel like we’re entering a dark time.” But the stars can only be seen in the dark, the Democrat continued. Trump offered his support during the transfer of power. ch/sti (afp, dpa, rtr)

