



New Delhi, November 7 (IANS): A total of seven major countries in the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as neighboring Pakistan, have seen several leadership changes since 2014, the year Prime Minister Narendra came to power Modi. Interestingly, Prime Minister Modi, now in his third consecutive term, is still in office even though the top seats have been repeatedly replaced in the seven key countries: US, UK United, Australia, France, Japan, Italy and Pakistan. A graphic shared on The United States notably had its new president on Wednesday, Republican Party candidate Donald Trump emerging victorious in the presidential elections by defeating Kamala Harris (Democratic Party). Hailing Prime Minister Modi's leadership despite power shifts in seven major countries, Mishra said in an article on the sagacity of Indian voters to stick to the one-size-fits-all approach. leader in recovery for a century. Citing examples from the list of different leaders who served as President of the United States from 2014 to 2024, we can cite: Barack Obama (Democratic Party from 2014 to 2016), Donald Trump (Republican Party from 2017 to 2020), Joe Biden (Democratic Party from 2014 to 2020). from 2021 to 24), and Kamala Harris (Democratic Party in 2024) and now Donald Trump (Republican Party from 2024). Similarly, in Great Britain, the list of leaders who have served as Prime Ministers is: David Cameron (Conservative Party from 2014 to 2016), Theresa May (Conservative Party from 2016 to 20), Boris Johnson (Conservative Party from 2019 to 2022), Liz Truss (Conservative Party in 2022), Rishi Sunak (Conservative Party from 2022-23) and Keir Starmer (Labour Party from 2024). In Australia, the list of leaders who have served as Prime Ministers is: Tony Abbott (Liberal Party of Australia from 2014 to 2015), Malcolm Turnbull (Liberal Party of Australia from 2015 to 2018), Scott Morrison (Liberal Party of Australia Australia from 2015 to 2018). 2018-2022), Antony Albanese (Australian Labor Party 2022 to 2024). In France, the list of leaders who served as president from 2014 to 2024 is as follows: François Hollande (Socialist Party from 2014 to 2016) and Emmanuel Macron (Renaissance Party from 2017 to 2024). In Italy, the list of leaders who have served as Prime Ministers is: Matteo Renzi (2014-16), Paolo Gentiloni (2016-17), Giuseppe Conte (2018-20), Mario Draghi (2021), Giorgia Meloni (2022 ). -24) In Japan, the list of presidents from 2014 to 2024 is as follows: Shinzo Abe (2014-19), Yoshihide Suga (2020), Fumio Kishida (2021-23), Shigeru Ishiba (currently from 2024). In Pakistan, the list of leaders who have served as Prime Ministers is: Nawaz Sharif (2014-15), Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (2015-17), Imran Khan (2017-21), Shehbaz Sharif (2021-24).

