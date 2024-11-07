James Alexander: To return to power, Conservatives must reaffirm their commitment to green growth

James Alexander is CEO of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF).

The shifting sands of the British electorate were laid bare in July, when Labor won the lowest vote share of any post-war single-party government.

According to the British Election Study analysis, the 2024 result was certainly the most volatile in terms of vote change between elections. The British electorate is more fragmented, undecided and subject to fluctuations than ever. In this context, it is all the more important that the Conservative Party returns to center stage.

Kemi Badenoch, after winning a hard-fought leadership race, should first turn to climate ambition.

Climate change has been brought up in some conversations during this leadership contest, but always seen through a narrow lens, with very little airtime given to the economic opportunities presented to UK businesses by the global green shift.

Under Badenoch, the Conservatives would do well to return to their greener credentials. Despite some claims to the contrary, our new poll shows that more than half (54%) of former Conservative voters – those who voted for Boris Johnson in 2019 but abandoned the party in 2024 – instead voted for parties running on a comparatively greener platform. : Labor (38 percent), Liberal Democrats (12 percent) and Green Party (4 percent). In contrast, 36 percent opted for Reform UK.

In its most successful period, the Conservative Party has built a strong record on climate ambition.

Margaret Thatcher, initially reluctant to engage on the issue, campaigned passionately in the latter years of her career to raise awareness of human-caused climate change, declaring it an insidious danger in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York in 1989.

David Cameron reaffirmed the party's green credentials before his return to power in 2010, before Theresa May made history when the UK pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and Boris Johnson hosted COP26 as the UK reached its peak of climate leadership.

Time and again, the British public has rewarded this pro-climate agenda at the ballot box.

However, in recent years, the Conservative Party has turned away from this winning formula.

Their final year in office, in particular, was marked by a series of U-turns, setbacks and delays in key climate policies, leading to uncertainty for UK businesses, investors and consumers. One example is Rishi Sunak's decision to delay the phase-out date for high-emission vehicles, which has damaged business and investor confidence in a key growth sector for our economy.

At the same time, voters increasingly want the UK to seize the opportunities of the green transition.

Indeed, by a ratio of 2:1, former Conservative voters are much more likely to return to the party if it were more climate-conscious (35 to 17%). Indeed, former conservative voters are not anti-netzero. They worry about the cost of living, economic growth and energy security. Our poll shows they understand that wind (49 percent) and solar (43 percent) are much more likely energy sources than oil (16 percent) and gas (27 percent) to reduce their energy bills (nuclear obtained a score in the ranking). middle, at 34 percent).

Wind and solar have also overtaken oil and gas as a driver of economic growth over the next five years.

This is hardly surprising, as geopolitical tensions have exposed the economic fault line of our over-reliance on volatile global oil and gas prices, and have amplified calls for greater energy independence.

Voters intend to gain energy independence from volatile and sometimes despotic foreign sources. 73 percent of former Conservative voters said they wanted the government to end all imports of Russian gas. Public opinion reflects the wider economy, where forward-thinking businesses and investors are already taking advantage of the opportunities of the transition, both in the UK and around the world.

The UK can rightly claim to be the first G7 country to halve its emissions.

Much of this progress has come from transitioning our energy system toward incorporating a greater share of renewable energy. This places us in a world leading position. This leadership position means investors are looking to the UK when considering allocating capital to green energy and infrastructure projects. But they're not just interested in the UK.

Kemi Badenoch must recognize the ongoing global fight for private capital and how much the UK has to gain by winning it. Voters do it.

Badenoch is right to advocate for a green transition that drives businesses and communities.

There is a crucial difference between bureaucracy and smart policy that allows the UK to become the world leader in a major growth area. What most voters, and indeed most former Conservative voters, want is clear: politicians talk about the transition and position the UK to win the investment and opportunities that come with it.

Failure to achieve this would not stop the global transition, but would risk leaving the UK behind in the race for investment, jobs, growth and energy security. Moreover, it could well keep conservatives out of power for a generation.

Kemi Badenoch, as the new leader of the opposition, would do well to remember this.