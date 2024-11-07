Politics
James Alexander: To return to power, Conservatives must reaffirm their commitment to green growth
James Alexander is CEO of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF).
The shifting sands of the British electorate were laid bare in July, when Labor won the lowest vote share of any post-war single-party government.
According to the British Election Study analysis, the 2024 result was certainly the most volatile in terms of vote change between elections. The British electorate is more fragmented, undecided and subject to fluctuations than ever. In this context, it is all the more important that the Conservative Party returns to center stage.
Kemi Badenoch, after winning a hard-fought leadership race, should first turn to climate ambition.
Climate change has been brought up in some conversations during this leadership contest, but always seen through a narrow lens, with very little airtime given to the economic opportunities presented to UK businesses by the global green shift.
Under Badenoch, the Conservatives would do well to return to their greener credentials. Despite some claims to the contrary, our new poll shows that more than half (54%) of former Conservative voters – those who voted for Boris Johnson in 2019 but abandoned the party in 2024 – instead voted for parties running on a comparatively greener platform. : Labor (38 percent), Liberal Democrats (12 percent) and Green Party (4 percent). In contrast, 36 percent opted for Reform UK.
In its most successful period, the Conservative Party has built a strong record on climate ambition.
Margaret Thatcher, initially reluctant to engage on the issue, campaigned passionately in the latter years of her career to raise awareness of human-caused climate change, declaring it an insidious danger in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York in 1989.
David Cameron reaffirmed the party's green credentials before his return to power in 2010, before Theresa May made history when the UK pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and Boris Johnson hosted COP26 as the UK reached its peak of climate leadership.
Time and again, the British public has rewarded this pro-climate agenda at the ballot box.
However, in recent years, the Conservative Party has turned away from this winning formula.
Their final year in office, in particular, was marked by a series of U-turns, setbacks and delays in key climate policies, leading to uncertainty for UK businesses, investors and consumers. One example is Rishi Sunak's decision to delay the phase-out date for high-emission vehicles, which has damaged business and investor confidence in a key growth sector for our economy.
At the same time, voters increasingly want the UK to seize the opportunities of the green transition.
Indeed, by a ratio of 2:1, former Conservative voters are much more likely to return to the party if it were more climate-conscious (35 to 17%). Indeed, former conservative voters are not anti-netzero. They worry about the cost of living, economic growth and energy security. Our poll shows they understand that wind (49 percent) and solar (43 percent) are much more likely energy sources than oil (16 percent) and gas (27 percent) to reduce their energy bills (nuclear obtained a score in the ranking). middle, at 34 percent).
Wind and solar have also overtaken oil and gas as a driver of economic growth over the next five years.
This is hardly surprising, as geopolitical tensions have exposed the economic fault line of our over-reliance on volatile global oil and gas prices, and have amplified calls for greater energy independence.
Voters intend to gain energy independence from volatile and sometimes despotic foreign sources. 73 percent of former Conservative voters said they wanted the government to end all imports of Russian gas. Public opinion reflects the wider economy, where forward-thinking businesses and investors are already taking advantage of the opportunities of the transition, both in the UK and around the world.
The UK can rightly claim to be the first G7 country to halve its emissions.
Much of this progress has come from transitioning our energy system toward incorporating a greater share of renewable energy. This places us in a world leading position. This leadership position means investors are looking to the UK when considering allocating capital to green energy and infrastructure projects. But they're not just interested in the UK.
Kemi Badenoch must recognize the ongoing global fight for private capital and how much the UK has to gain by winning it. Voters do it.
Badenoch is right to advocate for a green transition that drives businesses and communities.
There is a crucial difference between bureaucracy and smart policy that allows the UK to become the world leader in a major growth area. What most voters, and indeed most former Conservative voters, want is clear: politicians talk about the transition and position the UK to win the investment and opportunities that come with it.
Failure to achieve this would not stop the global transition, but would risk leaving the UK behind in the race for investment, jobs, growth and energy security. Moreover, it could well keep conservatives out of power for a generation.
Kemi Badenoch, as the new leader of the opposition, would do well to remember this.
|
Sources
2/ https://conservativehome.com/2024/11/07/james-alexander-to-return-to-power-the-conservatives-must-recommit-to-green-growth/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fall season closes this weekend for men's tennis
- Kamala Harris said 'we must accept the results of this election'. #KamalaHarris #BBCNews
- Xi Jinping warns Trump, US would 'lose in a confrontation' with China as new trade war looms
- Will do everything possible to strengthen our armed forces, says PM Modi commemorating a decade of OROP – The Week
- Dominated by foreign capital, investments reached IDR 1,261 T
- How to watch a college football game
- Earthquake recorded in Dolakha
- Trump has ambitious plans for a second administration. Here is what he offers
- James Alexander: To return to power, Conservatives must reaffirm their commitment to green growth
- West Indies crush new-look England in third ODI to seal series win | England cricket team
- Van Jones reacts to Trump's comments about shooting through “fake news” to get at him
- Interest rates have been cut for the second time this year