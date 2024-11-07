



Education

The federal Department of Education would be a target for elimination in a second Trump administration. This is not to say that Trump wants Washington to leave the classroom. He still proposes, among other maneuvers, using federal funding as leverage to pressure K-12 school systems to abolish tenure and adopt merit pay for teachers and to abandon diversity programs at all levels of education. It calls for withdrawing federal funding from any school or program that promotes critical race theory, gender ideology, or other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content about our children.

In higher education, Trump is proposing to take over college accreditation processes, a move he describes as his secret weapon against the maniacal Marxists and lunatics he says control higher education. Trump takes aim at higher education endowments, saying he will collect billions and billions of dollars from schools by taxing, fining and suing private colleges' excessively large endowments at schools that don't do not respect its decrees. This would almost certainly result in lengthy legal battles.

As in other policy areas, Trump is not actually proposing to limit federal power over higher education, but to strengthen it. It calls for redirecting confiscated endowment money to an online U.S. academy offering college degrees to all Americans tuition-free. It will be strictly apolitical, and there will be no revival or jihadism allowed, none of that will be allowed, Trump said on November 1, 2023.

Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid

Trump insists he would protect Social Security and Medicare, popular programs aimed at older Americans that account for the biggest slice of the federal spending pie each year. Questions are being raised about how his proposal not to tax tips and overtime could affect Social Security and Medicare. If such plans ultimately included only income taxes, social benefit programs would not be affected. But exempting these wages from payroll taxes would reduce the flow of funding for Social Security and Medicare spending. Trump has said little about Medicaid, but his first administration, in general, did not approve states' requests for waivers from various federal rules and largely approved state-level work requirements for beneficiaries.

Affordable Care Act and Health Care

As he has since 2015, Trump is calling for repeal of the Affordable Care Act and its subsidized health insurance markets. But he still hasn't proposed a replacement: during a debate in September, he insisted he had ideas for a plan. In the final stages of the campaign, Trump highlighted his alliance with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime critic of vaccines and pesticides used in American agriculture. Trump repeatedly told rally crowds that he would put Kennedy in charge of making America healthy again.”

Climate and energy

Trump, who falsely claims climate change is a hoax, blasts Biden-era spending on cleaner energy aimed at reducing America's dependence on fossil fuels. He proposes an energy policy and spending on transportation infrastructure rooted in fossil fuels: roads, bridges and combustion engine vehicles. Drill, baby, drill! was a regular chant at Trump rallies. Trump says he doesn't oppose electric vehicles but promises to end all of Biden's incentives to encourage the development of the electric vehicle market. Trump also pledges to roll back Biden-era energy efficiency standards.

Workers' rights

Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance have presented their position as being friendly to American workers. But Trump could make it harder for workers to unionize. In discussing autoworkers, Trump focused almost exclusively on Biden's push for electric vehicles. When he mentioned unions, it was often to lump union leaders and CEOs together as complicit in this disastrous electric car project. In an October 23, 2023 statement, Trump said of the United Auto Workers: I'm telling you, you shouldn't be paying these dues.

National defense and the role of the Americas in the world

Trump's rhetoric and policy approach to world affairs are more diplomatically isolationist, militarily non-interventionist, and economically protectionist than the United States has been since World War II. But the details are more complicated. He promises an expansion of the military, promises to protect Pentagon spending from austerity efforts and proposes a new missile shield, an old idea from the Reagan era during the Cold War. Trump insists he can end Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's war with Hamas, without explaining how. Trump sums up his approach through another Reagan phrase: peace through strength. But he remains critical of NATO and America's top military brass. I don't consider them leaders, Trump said of the Pentagon officials Americans see on television. He has repeatedly praised authoritarians like Hungary's Viktor Orban and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whyy.org/articles/trump-election-2024-policy-proposals/

